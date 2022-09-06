Archaeologists uncover ‘treasure trove of 19th century artefacts’ at Rotherham’s Forge Island development

Archaeologists at Rotherham Town Centre’s Forge Island site have uncovered a treasure trove of 19th century artefacts, including a clay pipe and walls and floor surfaces.

Archaeologists are on site at Forge Island, which is currently being developed into a new leisure area, including a cinema, hotel and restaurants.

The archaeological dig at Forge Island.

It has most recently been used as a car park and town centre supermarket, and was created through the excavation of the Don Navigation in 1740.

By 1753 the area had been made into a garden belonging to the Earl of Effingham – a current hereditary peerage in the UK that dates all the way back to 1510.

Industrial development began at the site in 1754 with the Walker & Co. Forge and a range of forges, mills, timber yards, a pub and even a row of terraced houses followed over the years.

The archaeological excavations focused on three areas: The northern part of the site, where the terraced homes once stood, along with two further digs in the southern area, which was the location of the earliest forge.

On the northern dig, alongside the remains of external and internal walls and floor surfaces, were a range of 19th century artefacts, including pottery, glass, metal objects, a clay tobacco pipe, oyster shells and animal bone.

On the remaining two locations, as well as uncovering the remains of walls, furnaces, drainage, machine bases, metal tools, the extremely well-preserved remains of a water-wheel pit was found five meters below ground level.

Andrew Fairest, lead projects director at Muse, said: “It was incredibly interesting to uncover the past and find out more about what once stood at Forge Island. Residents and local community groups really enjoyed the sessions and some of the fantastic artefacts that were found.

“With any successful programme of regeneration, it’s vital to harness and celebrate an area’s rich history, then blend it seamlessly with its aspirations for the future. We firmly believe that our collective vision for Forge Island will demonstrate this and really deliver something special for the Rotherham community.”

Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for jobs and the local economy, Councillor Denise Lelliott, said: “We’ve long known Rotherham has had a rich industrial background and wherever we build in the borough others have gone beforehand.

“With the changing times we are having to look at what Rotherham town centre needs to thrive and that means thinking differently and looking at how people will live in and use the town centre in years to come but it’s been fascinating to get a glimpse of the area’s past through these wonderful finds.”