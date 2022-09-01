New sculpture plans unveiled for Rotherham town centre inspired by camellia flowers

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspired by the camellia flowers brought to Wentworth Woodhouse in the eighteenth century, the sculpture is planned for All Saints Square.

The eight-meter tall statue, named Camellia, features petals that react to the movement of light.

Camellia has been fabricated by apprentices working at Brinsworth-based MTL Advanced Ltd, who have spent more than three months working with sculpter James Capper.

Commissioned by Rotherham’s open air art gallery Gallery Town and jointly funded by Arts Council England and local businesses, the sculpture will ” pay homage to Rotherham’s rich industrial heritage as well as exploring our relationship with nature and our impact on the environment.”

James Capper, sculptor said:“My work has often been inspired by nature and explores the relationship between engineering and the natural world in sculptural forms.

“When I was approached by Gallery Town to produce a unique work for Rotherham, I was fascinated by many of the important contributions the town has made towards shaping the modern world, from the Rotherham plough, which helped to spark the industrial revolution, to the cutting-edge research and development that continues within the borough today.

“I wanted to draw on the town’s rich cultural and industrial heritage and beautiful green spaces to create a sculpture that I hope people visiting, living or working in the town will feel proud of.

Nick Cragg, chairman, Gallery Town, said:“Camellia is, without a doubt, Gallery Town’s most ambitious project to date.

“We wanted to create a work that would inspire, enthuse and even challenge our perceptions of the world around us, and James’ work certainly fulfils this challenging brief.

“An important part of Gallery Town’s work over the past decade has been to give people living and working in Rotherham the chance to become a part of the Gallery Town experience.