Appeal to find owner of dog rescued from side of M1 near Sheffield
A dog has been found at the side of the M1 near Sheffield, as an appeal is launched to find its owner.
Highways England shared a picture of the pooch which was found by traffic officers on the stretch between Junction 30, for Barlborough, and Woodall Services.
It is not yet known how the pet got there but the agency has asked for anybody with information on its owner to get in touch.
Posting on Twitter yesterday, August 15, Highways England said: “During our daily duties we have found a dog between #M1 #J30 to #Woodhall services.
"If anyone has information as to who the owner is please contact our Customer Contact Centre 03001235000 quote incident 739-150821.”
When asked in a Tweet for an update on the dog’s situation, the agency replied: "The dog was dropped off with VetsNow mid afternoon to be checked for a microchip. Now in the care of the vets.”