Appeal to find large gazebo missing from Sheffield's Heeley City Farm

Staff at the farm said the gazebo went missing from Alexandra Road in Heeley at lunchtime on Friday.

They added this could impact their event – Heeley Festival – which is taking place today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The missing gazebo.

In a Facebook post, they said: “Our large gazebo has gone missing from Alexandra Road today (Friday).

“Did anyone see anyone on Alexandra Road at about lunchtime today, leaving the farm with multiple large poles and bundles of fabric.

"It is a very big gazebo and would have taken a lot of trips or a van/car. We had it out to start putting up for the festival tomorrow and it has gone missing.

“If you have taken it in error please return. We are a charity and it will cost us a lot to replace and has an impact on our event tomorrow (Saturday).