Appeal for help to find missing girl, 16, with links to South Yorkshire 

Police are appealing for help to find a 16-year-old girl with links to South Yorkshire who went missing two days ago. 

Nicole Harris was last seen in the Wakefield area on Friday. 

Have you seen Nicole Harris?

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said Nicole has links to a number of other areas including South Yorkshire; North Yorkshire; Humberside; Merseyside and London. 

She is described as being 5’3, and was wearing black jeans and a green hooded coat when she was last seen. 

Nicole also has a distinctive burn scar on the side of her nose. 

Anyone with information is asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 1731 of May 10, 2019.  