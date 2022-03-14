The stables at Alberts Horse Sanctuary in Cawthorne, Barnsley, were damaged when gale-force winds reached over 90mph at the sanctuary.

Mary Hepworth, a trustee, said even after Storm Malik had passed winds of up to 60mph were enough to cause further destruction over the next few days.

She said: “The wind just carried on, it brought some kind of damage to our shelters but nothing as extreme as Strom Malik when it took two shelters straight over.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The animals are left out in the field after Storm Malik destroyed their shelters earlier this year.

“It's caused a lot of stress with the animals because when there is bad weather, there is no shelter for them.

“It's also causing us nightmares to think about the repair we need to put together. We are quite a small sanctuary hidden away so not many people know about us.”

Mary said the family-run sanctuary solely operates based on donations and that the generosity of people for the past 17 years has kept it going.

She added: “Thank goodness when the storm hit, none of the animals died or were injured.”

Storm Malik had destroyed the shelter when it hit 90mph

The sanctuary houses 14 horses, four donkeys, two pigs, six sheep, four goats, cats, ducks and hens at the centre.

To donate, visit their Alberts Horse Sanctuary Facebook page or their website.

Donations can also be made by post. Cheques can be sent to Alberts Horse Sanctuary, South Lane, Cawthorne, Barnsley, S754EF.