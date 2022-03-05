Dawn Jeyes, 53, travelled all the way from Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, with her mum, 76-year-old Mary Matthews, to catch Giants Live - Britain's Strongest Man 2022 at Sheffield Arena on Saturday, February 26.

But her mum tripped and fell on their way to the venue, leaving her immobile due to a broken arm which meant she missed the show entirely.

Her disappointment at missing her favourite show was tempered by the amazing kindness shown by strangers to keep her and her mum warm as they waited for the ambulance to arrive.

Dawn wrote to The Star to express her gratitude to everyone involved, including the paramedics and NHS staff at Northern General Hospital who treated her mother that evening.

Little did she know her words of admiration would draw the attention of the staff of Giants Live, who subsequently offered her and her mother free tickets to their upcoming event.

Giants Live event coordinator Lindsi Baldwin said: "Giants Live always want to support our fans as much as they support us.

"We have offered Dawn and her mum free tickets to next year's Britain's Strongest Man on 27th January 2023 or if they don't want to wait that long free tickets to Europe's Strongest Man in Leeds on the 2nd April 2022."

In response, Dawn said she would attend Britain's Strongest Man competition next year as Mary's arm will take about three months to heal.

Asked if she has always been a fan of the show, she said: "My dad and I used to watch the Britain's Strongest Man competition on the television when I was a little girl. Geoff Capes became my first favourite followed later by Terry Hollands.

"I have followed Eddie Hall for quite some years and I was lucky enough to see him, and ask him a question, when he did a speaking tour at Melton Theatre.

"I was screaming at the television when he became the World's Strongest Man in 2017, to see a man with that one goal in life come true was truly inspirational. It's always amazed me the strength of the human body and what it can endure.

"Three years ago my mum was able to join me and we have been going to the live events since then.

"I have just spoken to my mum and she is overwhelmed by the generous offer of free tickets.

“I never wrote the letter with the intention of getting free tickets. I wrote the letter because having lived in Sheffield many years ago I had forgotten how friendly and generous people there are – especially for such a huge city there is still that close, thoughtful community feel to it.