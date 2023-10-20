The devastating news was shared by headteacher, Sean Pender, in a letter to the school community.

A "valued" teacher working at All Saints Catholic High School in Sheffield has sadly died in hospital after falling ill at work on Wednesday.

Steph Darwent taught business and economics and was also the Extra-Curricular Co-ordinator at the school.

In a letter to parents and the high school's community, headteacher Sean Pender, wrote: "I am writing to you to share some heartbreaking news with our school community.

The All Saints Catholic High School community is mourning the loss of teacher, Steph Darwent, today, after she passed away in hospital yesterday with her family by her side.

"On Wednesday this week Miss Darwent, Teacher of Business and Economics and our Extra-Curricular Co-ordinator, fell ill whilst at school. Sadly it turned out to be very serious and I am sorry to have to tell you that Miss Darwent passed away in hospital on Thursday afternoon with her family by her side.

"We have made the decision to open school today so that, as a school community, we can support one another. I have informed all staff and students this morning and we have support in place throughout the day for any student or staff member who needs it.

"Today was planned to be our Culture Day event which is an upbeat and celebratory event. We have spoken to the student organisers and, out of a mark of respect, we are postponing the event until after half term. Likewise, there will be no Year 7 and 8 disco or Sixth Form Sleep Out event; these will be rescheduled.

"This is an extremely difficult day for our school community as we all come to terms with the sudden loss of such a valued member of the All Saints' family. Please keep Miss Darwent's family and our whole school community in your thoughts and prayers.