He’s set to be the South Yorkshire highlight of the Christmas TV schedule!

Youngster Owen Phillips, 13, usually spends his time in school or with pals - but earlier this year he took time to film a specially recorded festive edition of the TV show All Creatures Great and Small.

And now, his family and friends are finally going to get to see what the excitement has all been about - as he appears in the Christmas edition of the programme, airing on December 23.

Wickersley School Sports College pupil Owen was cast as a character called Christopher in the popular Channel 5 drama, known for its stunning Yorkshire scenery.

Owen Phillips is set to appear in All Creatures Great and Small this Christmas. The South Yorkshire youngster is aged only 13. Photo: Channel Five | Channel Five

Channel 5 announced the Christmas special will air on Monday, December 23, at 9pm, with actors Samuel West, Nicholas Ralph, Rachel Shenton, and Anna Madeley all expected to feature alongside Owen, from Rotherham

Owen landed the part after enrolling with Articulate Agency, and trained in Articulate Agency’s drama classes, as the organisation runs a drama school in locations across the county, specialising in child and young adult talent. It has found parts for a number of children on the show.

Owen, from Wickersfield, said: “I’m thrilled to be part of such an iconic series, especially for the Christmas special, which holds a special place in the hearts of so many viewers. It’s been a joy to work with the cast and crew to bring this story to life, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.

“One of my best memories on All Creatures Great and Small is when Samuel West came in to the break room and we talked about the show and work and his family and his dad.

“He said let’s go through our lines together and he showed me some acting techniques, that was unbelievable. At the end the director Andy Hay gave a speech about me to the cast when we wrapped. It was very humbling. All the behind-the-scenes staff and my chaperones were amazing.”

It’s the latest acting job Owen has landed.

Owen Phillips | Emily Goldie

He’s also appeared in a recurring role as Wes Oldfield in CBBC’s The Dumping Ground, as well as parts in Casualty, Gentleman Jack, and Sherwood. He’s also starred in various adverts for brands including Asda’s 2021 Christmas ad.

The festivities at the famous vet’s practice will feature a snow-sprinkled Darrowby as residents are determined to capture the Christmas spirit, despite the shadow of war and rationing. Skeldale House will also be preparing for Jimmy’s first birthday.

Series six of All Creatures Great and Small has already been commissioned and filming is expected to being next February on location in the Yorkshire Dales.

Stacey Burrows, director of Articulate Agency, who represents Owen, said “Owen attended our drama classes from a young age and has secured acting roles in TV commercials to much-loved dramas. He hasn’t looked back.

“We are so proud of him and can’t wait to see what 2025 brings for him.”