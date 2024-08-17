Sheffield and South Yorkshire's nine greatest film and television shows - as chosen by locals

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 17th Aug 2024, 06:45 BST

Sheffield and South Yorkshire has been at the heart of some of the best television and films over the years.

And with Bradley Walsh currently in Sheffield filming Gladiators, as well as film crews putting together a new drama for the BBC, called Reunion, we have taken a look at what residents believe is the best TV show or film to be produced or set in the area.

There have been many over the years, from hilarious comedies to bleak dramas.

We recently ran a poll among readers to find out what they thought was the best

We carried out a poll where readers voted to say which were their favourites. There was a clear winner, but several popular films and shows received votes from those who contributed to the online poll which was carried out on our website.

So here are the results. We have listed them in reverse order, with the winner at the end.

Do they match you own favourites?

We asked readers what was the best film or TV show filmed or set in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.

1. Best film or TV show

We asked readers what was the best film or TV show filmed or set in Sheffield and South Yorkshire. | National World Photo: David Kessen

5 = The Jodie Whitaker era Doctor Who series, extensively set and partially filmed in Sheffield, received 3.6 per cent of the votes. Photo: Andrew Roe, National World

2. Doctor Who

5 = The Jodie Whitaker era Doctor Who series, extensively set and partially filmed in Sheffield, received 3.6 per cent of the votes. Photo: Andrew Roe, National World | Andrew Roe Photography Photo: Andrew Roe

5 = The football drama When Saturday comes, starring Sean Bean, pictured,was filmed at locations around the city including Bramall Lane, received 3.6 per cent of the votes. Photo: Barry Richardson, National World

3. When Saturday Comes

5 = The football drama When Saturday comes, starring Sean Bean, pictured,was filmed at locations around the city including Bramall Lane, received 3.6 per cent of the votes. Photo: Barry Richardson, National World Photo: Barry Richardson (Staff)

5 = Brassed Off, with a cast including actor Philip Jackson, pictured, was set in South Yorkshire and partially filmed in the area. It received around four per cent of the votes

4. Brassed Off

5 = Brassed Off, with a cast including actor Philip Jackson, pictured, was set in South Yorkshire and partially filmed in the area. It received around four per cent of the votes Photo: James Hardisty

