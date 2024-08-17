And with Bradley Walsh currently in Sheffield filming Gladiators, as well as film crews putting together a new drama for the BBC, called Reunion, we have taken a look at what residents believe is the best TV show or film to be produced or set in the area.
There have been many over the years, from hilarious comedies to bleak dramas.
We recently ran a poll among readers to find out what they thought was the best
For more stories like this and all of the latest news, current events and sport from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire, sign up today for your free newsletter from The Star
We carried out a poll where readers voted to say which were their favourites. There was a clear winner, but several popular films and shows received votes from those who contributed to the online poll which was carried out on our website.
So here are the results. We have listed them in reverse order, with the winner at the end.
Do they match you own favourites?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.