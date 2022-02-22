Large pools of water have gathered in several spots around Damflask Reservoir in the Loxley Valley following torrential rainfall and high winds thanks to storms Dudley, Eunice and Franklin.

Visitors have also noted the high water level around the reservoir with the surface almost lapping upon the paths that surround the body of water.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flooding near the reservoir.

Flood warning signs have also been placed on roads where people usually park when visiting the beauty spot which boasts spectacular views over the Peak District.

Yorkshire Water, which manages the reservoir, has now urged people visiting the site to exercise caution.

A spokesperson said: “The reservoir is functioning as it should, with the spillway safely releasing excess water.

"There are no concerns about the levels at the moment. Our engineers are out today carrying out their routine reservoir safety checks across the region.

Flooding near the reservoir.

“Due to the amount of rain we’ve had over the weekend, the ground is very wet and some footpaths may be harder to navigate than usual.

"We’d always advise caution in wet weather and if your path becomes tricky, make sure you turn back.”

In addition, water, debris and what appears to be damage to the road surface has been reported in several places along the nearby Loxley Road.

Some of the most severe of the flooding appears to be collected around the junction with Rowell Lane where debris was also strewn across the road and water was seen bubbling up out of drains.

A flood warning sign at the reservoir.

The issue was causing a long stream of water to run down Rowell Lane.

Council workmen were spotted at the scene assessing the problem on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for Streets Ahead, which handles roads maintenance for the authority, said: “Streets Ahead visited this site on 21 February and erected barriers to make the area safe. Once the excess water has receded, our teams will investigate the possibility of a blocked culvert beneath the road and carry out any necessary repairs.”

Further afield, hurricane force winds of 85mph have been recorded at a weather station several miles from the city.

High water levels at the reservoir.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said a ‘gust of 74 knots’ which is the equivalent of 85mph was recorded on Friday, February 18, at the Emley Moor station.