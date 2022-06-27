The South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards took place on Thursday June 23 at Mercure Sheffield St Paul’s Hotel & Spa as excelling apprentices from the region were honoured for the fifth year running.

Apprentices are recognised annually to celebrate those excelling in their roles across South Yorkshire.

Businesses and organisations taking on the apprentices are also recognised at the event for their continued work supporting apprentices right around the region.

Nancy Fielder, editor of The Star, said: “There is nothing more important than celebrating the success of our region's apprentices.

"They are not only our future, they are bright shining stars who give us all hope in very difficult times – they renew our enthusiasm and they reassure us that there is a wealth of talent out there which just needs a little support and encouragement to blossom.

"Our futures are brighter thanks to the apprentices of today, who are without doubt the leaders of tomorrow.”

There are close to a million active apprenticeships taking place across the UK. The scheme has fast become a route to future employment for school leavers.

Nicola Drury, Amazon UK Apprenticeship Manager, said: “Amazon strives to give people the opportunity to succeed in the digital age, regardless of their background, and our own fully funded apprenticeship programme, from entry level through to degree level, provides an exciting path for Amazon’s future team leaders, engineers and innovation drivers.

"Amazon provides opportunities to improve existing skills or learn new ones through internal career progression opportunities such as cross-training, transferring to a different department and promotion into a managerial role.”

On the night, host Jordan Williams took to the stage to announce 13 winners to recognise the most dedicated, hard working and committed apprentices across South Yorkshire.

IT and Digital Marketing Apprentice of the Year Sponsored by Learning Curve Group (Award 1 of 13):

Winner: Tom Cutts – Cloud9 Fulfilment Ltd

Tom Cutts’ managing director, Josh Hegarty, said: "Tom is highly driven and has tackled every task put in front of him. For such a young member of staff to be the lead web designer on a big project like the Cloud9 Fulfilment website is testament to Tom's skills. Productivity is always high with Tom, and he can be relied on to complete tasks to an exceptional standard within deadlines.”

Other Nominees: Danny Henman, Elliot Hulbert, Kevin Striker, Sophia Ward.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year Sponsored by Yorkshire & Humber Apprenticeship Ambassador Network (Award 2 of 13):

Winner: Georgia Walker – Medical and Legal Admin Services

About Georgia: Georgia is currently working towards her level 3 Business Administrator Standard supported by The Source Academy. This course assists her in her day-to-day working life and Georgia can take her knowledge from this and tailor her approach internally at Medical and Legal Admin Services and to their external customers. Since joining in 2019, she has trained and mentored new team members that have come into the operation and has risen to the demanding challenges of the individually bespoke services that the company provides.

Other Nominees: Jake Turner and Phoebe Wood.

Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year Sponsored by the Royal Navy (Award 3 of 13):

Winner: Emma Driver – Sothall Medical Centre

About Emma: Emma Joined Sothall Medical Centre in May 2018, aged 17 as an apprentice receptionist on a Level 2 Business Admin course supported by the Source Academy.After qualifying in 2019 Emma was looking for a new challenge. Despite having a big phobia of needles, after volunteering and watching injections and blood tests being carried out, Emma desensitised herself to needles and was able to complete a venepuncture course in December 2019. Emma also took a Level 3 Senior Health Care Support Worker Adult Nursing Support Apprenticeship, which she completed 10 months ahead of schedule with a distinction.

Other Nominees: Charlotte Watts-Hale, Natalie Cain and Polly Cook.

Hospitality & Leisure Apprentice of the Year Sponsored by The Source Academy (Award 4 of 13):

Winner: Dominic Lemons – McDonald’s Cara Restaurants Ltd

The Source Academy said: “Our Winner has demonstrated an eagerness to learn by completing as many courses as possible to better his skills during his employment. His latest was to complete a Hospitality Apprenticeship, which he undertook in order to gain more knowledge of the hospitality industry and how certain areas of operations are run.

"He also wanted to develop his leadership skills and also knew the apprenticeship qualification would aid his career development as an assistant manager, which he was promoted to since completing the course. He has also been able to cascade the skills learned to his shift managers in store enabling him to coach their behaviours. He is eager to continue to progress and plans to continue his apprenticeship journey to enroll onto a Level 6 Management Degree.”

Diversity & Inclusion Award Sponsored by Openreach (Award 5 of 13):

Winner: Yorkshire Accommodation Bureau

About Yorkshire Accommodation Bureau: Established 15 Years ago Yorkshire Accommodation Bureau based in Rotherham specialise in property sales, lettings, management, and auctions, assisting landlords, property investors and tenants across Yorkshire and Humberside.In 2019 Kash Walayat joined as business consultant and has since transformed the NRLA-accredited team into a multi-cultural, multi-lingual mini society which reflects that of the town in which it is based.Its workforce of 12 is made up of Pakistani, Roma, Kashmiri, Slovakian, Afghani, English, Arabic and Italian men and women.

Other Nominees: ESC Global.

Engineering/Manufacturing/Construction Apprentice of the Year Sponsored by Henry Boot (Award 6 of 13):

Winner: Emily Hunt – Iceotope

About Emily: Emily has an enthusiastic and committed attitude to her work at Iceotope. Emily is currently working towards a Level 6 Apprenticeship in Embedded Electronic Systems Design and Development Engineer Electrical and completing a B Eng (Hons) in Electronics Engineering. In her fourth year of the 6 year course she has achieved a first in most of her modules so far.Emily has undertaken self-directed learning on high speed PCB designs to increase her knowledge and further develop her skill set. This has enabled her to contribute effectively to existing and future projects, which are key to Iceotope’s business development in order to react to emerging markets and business trends.

Other Nominees: Adrian Salatowski, Gabriella Spencer, James Shaw and Lewis Whitworth, Samuel Thomas Redgrave.

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year Sponsored by Education & Skills Consultancy (Award 7 of 13):

Winner: Evie Concannon – Yella Brick Road

About Evie: 19 year old Evie has undertaken many courses covering set design, make up and hair and was due to complete her Retail Level 2 apprenticeship in May this year, supported by The Source Academy.Evie joined Yella Brick Road, a High Street Fashion Emporium eager to learn and swiftly strengthened her creative skills and learned many digital skills, which make her such an asset to the company. Evie soon became the face of their brand. Alongside assisting with the company website, design and content, Evie also models the latest lines for the company website and social media posts and creates images of other staff models.

Other Nominees: Bailey Thorpe, Joshua Longden and Lewis Brayford.

Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year Sponsored by Gradconsult (Award 8 of 13):

Winner: Adrian Salatowski – CWE

About Adrian: Willing to progress further after completing his advanced apprenticeship Adrian researched options to push his education further. As an adult learner, the most intimidating factor was not losing the ability to earn money.In 2018 he was accepted onto the Degree Apprenticeship course delivered by the AMRC in conjunction with the University of Sheffield, completing a Foundation Degree in engineering, followed by a Bachelor's Degree in Manufacturing Technologies and finding employment with CWE in 2020.

Other Nominees: Caitlin Jones,Emily Hunt, James Shaw and Jenny Asquith.

Mentor of the Year Sponsored by Sheffield Hallam University (Award 9 of 13):

Winner: Micky Arter – Candlelight

About Micky: Micky has been mentoring apprentices at Candlelight for 7 years. He’s mentored 3 apprentices and each one has made him incredibly proud with how they’ve developed. Micky was self-taught IT before attending university.

Micky’s philosophy and passion has always been to ensure all his staff are supported so they can learn not only the skills they need to perform their roles and make the department more robust, but also develop their interests in IT and enhance their careers.Micky’s current mentee stated that Micky is very understanding and not judgemental, qualities that are important in a mentor especially for apprentices such as himself who are just starting in the field and are not as experienced.

Other Nominees: Kerith Hirst, Roy Stenson and Stephen Slingsby.

SME Employer of the Year Sponsored by Doncaster College (Award 10 of 13):

Winner: ESC Global Limited

About ESC Global Limited: ESC Global are fully committed to and invest in their apprentices, they believe they are the future of their business. The apprentices are equals and contribute to their success and growth. Through the recruitment of apprentices, they train enthusiastic people to have the exact skills, knowledge and cultural behaviours they require investing in their future business growth and success. By providing quality training and mentoring, they also have good staff retention.

Other Nominees: EDGE, Medical Legal & Admin Services, MultiWebMarketing and Resolve.

Large Employer of the Year Sponsored by Barnsley College (Award 11 of 13):

Winner: St Leger Homes of Doncaster

About St Leger Homes of Doncaster: St Leger Homes are proud that their apprenticeship scheme helps support and enable people from across local communities to start or improve their own personal academic and career development. As an organisation, they also benefit from the apprenticeship programme as it assists in the provision of a high quality and well trained future workforce.Their apprentices buy into the values of the organisation and see the way their work affects the real lives of the residents.Apprenticeships have provided a route into supervisory and managerial roles within St Leger Homes. This is invaluable when interviewing for new apprentices, as a key strength is being able to have an ex-apprentice on the interview panel who can tell of the career opportunities that are available and speak of their own experience and personal progression.

Other Nominees: Doncaster Council and McDonald’s Cara Restaurants Ltd.

Training Provider of the Year Sponsored by NOCN Group (Award 12 of 13):

Winner: Sheffield Hallam University

About Sheffield Hallam University: Sheffield Hallam University (SHU) supports and collaborates with local and global businesses, from start-ups to SMEs and blue-chip organisations. Since their first apprenticeship launched in 2016, they now have over 2,000 live apprentices and work with over 500 employers.

Turning the latest knowledge into practical solutions that make a positive impact on people, processes and profits, making their apprenticeships more than just a learning programme.To ensure the quality of their training courses they have a diverse range of lecturers, from both an academic and business background that work with employers to create authentic learning experiences, bringing to life the relevant knowledge, skills and behaviours needed in the modern world of work.

Other Nominees: Doncaster College Group, The Source and Whyy Change.

Rising Star, Sponsored by Amazon (Award 13 of 13):

Winner: Chloe Anne Carnall

About Chloe Anne Carnall: Diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome aged 14, Chloe also suffers with a hearing problem having to wear two hearing aids and relies heavily on lip-reading. Chloe didn’t let this deter her and commenced with her first apprenticeship at 16, a Level 2 Business Admin qualification with a Carterknowle & Dore Medical Practice and supported by The Source Academy.

Chloe discovered a passion for healthcare and a way of learning which worked with her Asperger’s condition. During her apprenticeships Chloe has tutored a pupil on work experience and also re visited her school to talk to Year 10’s about the benefits of apprenticeships.

Other Nominees: Adrian Salatowski, Aneeka Zarar, Bailey Robinson and Ellie Huntington.

The South Yorkshire Apprentice Awards would like to thank sponsors and partners: Amazon, Gradconsult, NOCN, Openreach, Sheffield Hallam University, The Royal Navy, Education & Skills Consultancy Ltd, Barnsley College, Doncaster College, The Source Academy, Henry Boot, Learning Curve Group, Yorkshire and Humber Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, and Mercure St Pauls, Sheffield.

