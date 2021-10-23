OKIEM, a world-renowned pianist and composer, who performed at the palace just last week, will be playing at the opening of the new market on Fargate in Sheffield city centre on Monday, October 25 at midday.

The acclaimed artist said: “I played in people’s living rooms, Costa Coffee, in Italy and Germany, and in Buckingham Palace. If there is a good event and there are good people who want to hear my music, I am happy to play.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The acclaimed pianist OKIEM, pictured here performing for the Queen at Buckingham Palace, is set to play at Sheffield's first African Caribbean market (pic: Jane Jimenez Photography/okiemofficial)

He added: “A childhood friend who has been seeing all my concerts told me that I have to meet this lady, Ursula who is organising a big event in Sheffield.

“I had an amazing conversation with her. What she is trying to do for the community is very inspirational and I thought I want to be a part of it.”

Ursula Myrie is the founder of ADIRA, a Sheffield based survivor-led mental health and well-being organisation, supporting black people. She found out that Sheffield City Council has nothing planned for Black History month and suggested the African Caribbean Market.

She said: “I am really excited since we are expecting quite a massive footfall. We have people booking stalls from as far as Nottingham, Birmingham or London. This market is important because it is not only showing our culture to other people but is also supporting black businesses.”

She added: “We have cheaper stalls for £20 per day for shop owners who are 25 or under. They often have just started their business and we want to help them to show their shops and earn a lot of money.”

OKIEM said: “Through the market, Ursula is directly affecting lots of lives. Anyone that wants to help others is very inspirational for me. My way of helping people is through music. That is why I will bring an orchestra and we will give a great show on Monday.”