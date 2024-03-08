Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A dog rescue charity has stepped in to save a litter of five pups and their mum after she was found tied up and abandoned.

A litter of puppies are in need of forever homes (Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies)

Police kept the mother dog safe overnight after she was found and then she was taken to kennels for stray dogs the following morning.

Five pups and their mum need forever homes (Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies)

When it was discovered that she had recently had pups, investigations led to the discovery of the litter and Helping Yorkshire Poundies offered to step in and try to re-home them all to save them.

The dogs - Staffie crosses - are all together being cared for by a foster family for now.

Five pups being cared for in Rotherham need forever homes (Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies)

In a Facebook post, Helping Yorkshire Poundies said: "This poor poor girl was found tied up and abandoned - absolutely emaciated and full of milk.

"Police kept her safe overnight, and then took her to our local stray kennels in the morning. After some investigation, it turned out that she had some young puppies who desperately needed help.

"The lovely girls at the pound rang us asking if we could help, and how could we not. So, off we went to collect five very hungry little pups and get some much needed puppy milk into their little tummies.

"They are now all safe and sound in foster. We will let them all settle for now and get some proper TLC and rest, and then will get them in for a vet check.

"This has been a huge mission to get everyone safe, but tonight mum and pups are warm, comfortable, clean and safe with full bellies.

"Our hearts absolutely break at what mum and pups have been through to get in this awful state, and how anyone can do this. Watch this space for updates on our special little Easter babies."

This dog was tied up and abandoned, then it was discovered that she had recently given birth to a litter of pups (Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies)

The charity can be contacted via its website or Facebook page.