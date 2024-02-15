News you can trust since 1887
Pancake Day Sheffield: 8 photos of adorable dogs scoffing pancakes at Rotherham dog shelter

Who said Pancake Day was just for humans? A South Yorkshire dog shelter made sure to share the fun.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 15th Feb 2024, 05:00 GMT

While people across Sheffield greased up the frying pan and perfected their pancake flips on Pancake Day - February 13 was also a day enjoyed by many dogs at one nearby animal shelter.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies, a dog shelter based in Rotherham, posted a series of photos on their Facebook page capturing their dogs’ hilarious reactions to being treated to pancakes.

Kennel staff stepped into the kitchen to fry some pancakes for their loveable dogs  so they “didn’t miss out”. They added: “Safe to say they went down VERY well topped with peanut butter and sprinkles.”

Below are just some of the beautiful dogs’ priceless reactions. 

Helping Yorkshire Poundies is a registered charity that works around the clock to “help dogs from death row”. If you would like to support their work by either giving a financial donation, or fostering or adopting one of their dogs, please visit: https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/

Pancake Day went down a treat with the dogs at Helping Yorkshire Poundies.

1. Pancake Day in the kennels

Bertha couldn't wait for her pancake! Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies

2. Pancake Day in the kennels

It was a good day for Teddy the Frenchy. Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies

3. Pancake Day in the kennels

For me?! Photo: Helping Yorkshire Poundies

4. Pancake Day in the kennels

