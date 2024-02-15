While people across Sheffield greased up the frying pan and perfected their pancake flips on Pancake Day - February 13 was also a day enjoyed by many dogs at one nearby animal shelter.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies, a dog shelter based in Rotherham, posted a series of photos on their Facebook page capturing their dogs’ hilarious reactions to being treated to pancakes.

Kennel staff stepped into the kitchen to fry some pancakes for their loveable dogs so they “didn’t miss out”. They added: “Safe to say they went down VERY well topped with peanut butter and sprinkles.”

Below are just some of the beautiful dogs’ priceless reactions.

Helping Yorkshire Poundies is a registered charity that works around the clock to “help dogs from death row”. If you would like to support their work by either giving a financial donation, or fostering or adopting one of their dogs, please visit: https://helpingyorkshirepoundies.co.uk/

Pancake Day went down a treat with the dogs at Helping Yorkshire Poundies.

Bertha couldn't wait for her pancake!

It was a good day for Teddy the Frenchy.