Thornberry Animal Sanctuary is currently looking after 19 dogs who are all looking for a loving home.
These include the lovely Whiskey, a long-time resident of the sanctuary, Lurcher crossbreed puppy Albus, and Lilly, the cutest French Bulldog cross Pug you've ever seen.
If any of the following wonderful dogs catch your eye, make sure to fill out an Animal Enquiry Form on Thornberry’s website.
And if you aren't sure about committing to those daily walks, the charity also has a number of felines, hamsters and rabbits ready for adoption.
1. Louie
Lovely Louie, a Patterdale cross, is a senior chap who is looking for a retirement home! Louie is almost 11 years old, and would benefit from a quieter home with a secure garden. He is not house trained so will need some further training with this once settled in his new home. Louie enjoys walking alongside some of our other residents so could live with another senior dog given they are a suitable match however this is not essential for his adoption.
2. Buddy
Brilliant Buddy is relatively new to Thornberry and is now ready for his new home. Buddy, a Jack Russell Terrier, will require some further basic training including house training and therefore a garden is essential for his adoption. The 5-year-old could live potentially live with another well mannered adult dog however this is not essential but would benefit from walking/ play friends. Buddy could be rehomed with children aged 12+.
3. Rue
Ex-racing Greyhound Rue would benefit from a home with a large garden as she is often seen sunbathing in the shelter's outdoor areas. She could potentially live with other sighthounds dependent on a successful dog introduction at Thornberry. She will be celebrating her fourth birthday soon!
4. Frankie
English Bulldog Frankie is very much missing her home comforts and is desperate to find a home with Bulldog experience. 4-year-old Frankie would benefit from a home which is pet-free, but it could have children or teens, and would need a secure garden. Frankie’s personality has slowly started to shine through and has now started to enjoy cuddles and attention.