1 . Louie

Lovely Louie, a Patterdale cross, is a senior chap who is looking for a retirement home! Louie is almost 11 years old, and would benefit from a quieter home with a secure garden. He is not house trained so will need some further training with this once settled in his new home. Louie enjoys walking alongside some of our other residents so could live with another senior dog given they are a suitable match however this is not essential for his adoption.