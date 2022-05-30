Addy Street in Upperthorpe has been submitted for consideration by Walkley's newly-elected Labour councillor Tom Hunt and Labour Sheffield Central MP Paul Blomfield.

The new noise cameras, which are to be trialled at just four sites across the country, will automatically detect when vehicles are breaking legal noise requirements, and allow police to identify drivers who break the law.

In a statement, Mr Blomfield said: "Residents have told us that vehicle noise is a big issue in the community, with too many drivers racing noisily through residential areas disturbing residents.

“The police can enforce rules around 'excessive noise', but without the ability to measure noise levels from individual cars, enforcement is difficult.

“Tom knows from his conversations with residents that Addy Street in Upperthorpe has particularly bad problems at night due to people driving vehicles with modified exhausts loudly at speed through the neighbourhood, so we’ve nominated for the scheme, with the support of local police.

“I work closely with councillors on local (issues) and am pleased to be working together in tackling nuisance drivers.”

As part of the trial, a search has begun to find Britain’s noisiest streets – with four areas across England and Wales set to test the new technology.

Earlier this month, MPs were encouraged to submit applications to have their constituency trial the cameras in their local area.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: "We want those in Britain’s noisiest streets, who are kept up at night by unbearable revving engines and noisy exhausts, to come forward with the help of volunteer areas to test and perfect the latest innovative technology.

“For too long, rowdy drivers have been able to get away with disturbing our communities with illegal noisy vehicles.

“It’s time we clamp down on this nuisance, banish the boy racer and restore peace and quiet to local streets."

Police are currently having difficulty gathering evidence in issuing fines and the goal of the noise camera trial is to change that.