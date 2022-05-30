Matthew Theaker, aged 24, of Thorpe House Avenue, in Norton Lees, Sheffield, was found by police with indecent and prohibited images of children as well as extreme pornography after his home was raided by police, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Prosecuting barrister Adam Keenaghan said during the hearing on May 27 that officers executed a search warrant at Theaker’s home in July, 2020, and seized electronic devices containing the images.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, told Theaker: “You are a young man with a very sad background. You have got all sorts of difficulties in life and you sought solace in your computer.

"Unfortunately, you - by one means or another - accessed material that you should not and although you deleted it, it stays on your computer and you are guilty of the crimes.”

Following Theaker’s arrest, he told police he had been sent a link on Twitter and had opened it not knowing what it was and as soon as he saw what it was he had closed it down.

He also told police it had only happened once, and he had not forwarded the details to anyone else and he claimed he had no sexual interest in children.

However, Theaker, who has no previous convictions, admitted making category A, B and C indecent images, and possessing prohibited images of children, as well as extreme pornographic images.

Judge Richardson recognised Theaker has ADHD and he has led a troubled life and needs help.

He sentenced Theaker to five months of custody, suspended for 12 months, with a rehabilitation requirement, but warned any breaches or re-offending could lead to custody.

Theaker was made subject to the Sex Offenders Register for seven years and to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for the same period to monitor and restrict his activities.