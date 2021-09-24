Steven Hayes, aged 47, of Hartopp Road, Arbourthorne, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on September 17 after denying the offences at an earlier hearing.

The charges included the rape of a girl under 16, indecent assault on a girl under 14 and gross indecency on a girl under 14.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield man Steven Hayes, 47, was jailed for 15 years at Sheffield Crown Court for historic sex offences against a child.

His offences related to one victim, and were committed between 1992 and 1996.

Detective Constable Liam Milner said: “Hayes’ actions were absolutely deplorable and I am pleased he has been rightly served a significant term.

“While I know this sentence can never take away the pain he caused his victim, I hope it can at least provide some closure and first steps towards healing, in the knowledge that he is no longer able to hurt them or another child.

“I’d like to commend the victim’s bravery in coming forward and reporting what happened.

“We are committed to investigating all reports and we have specially trained officers and partner agencies who can offer support and advice. If you are suffering at the hands of an abuser, or if you suspect that someone else is, please speak to us.

“Your actions could help safeguard or protect someone who is vulnerable, and they could also bring offenders to justice.”

Hayes was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.