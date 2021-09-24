‘Absolutely deplorable’: Sheffield rapist jailed for 15 years over historic sex offences
A Sheffield man has been jailed for 15 years for the historic sex abuse of a child two decades ago.
Steven Hayes, aged 47, of Hartopp Road, Arbourthorne, was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on September 17 after denying the offences at an earlier hearing.
Read More
The charges included the rape of a girl under 16, indecent assault on a girl under 14 and gross indecency on a girl under 14.
His offences related to one victim, and were committed between 1992 and 1996.
Detective Constable Liam Milner said: “Hayes’ actions were absolutely deplorable and I am pleased he has been rightly served a significant term.
“While I know this sentence can never take away the pain he caused his victim, I hope it can at least provide some closure and first steps towards healing, in the knowledge that he is no longer able to hurt them or another child.
“I’d like to commend the victim’s bravery in coming forward and reporting what happened.
“We are committed to investigating all reports and we have specially trained officers and partner agencies who can offer support and advice. If you are suffering at the hands of an abuser, or if you suspect that someone else is, please speak to us.
“Your actions could help safeguard or protect someone who is vulnerable, and they could also bring offenders to justice.”
LATEST: Sheffield council leader's condolences following 'horrendous' killing of Mohamed Issa Koroma
Hayes was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.
South Yorkshire Police is asking anyone who needs to talk to someone about sexual abuse to call 101.