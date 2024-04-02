Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Care worker Peter Channer, aged 42, of Crosspool, raised £600 for St Luke’s when he competed in last year’s Sheffield Half Marathon.

But this year he’ll not only be joining the starting line in Sheffield on April 7, he’ll then also be taking part in the Great Manchester Half Marathon and the Leeds Half Marathon.

And he hopes that the extra running effort will help him to raise more than £1,000 for the charity.

Peter Channer is taking on three running challenges for St Luke's Hospice

Peter took up running when his regular squash sessions were put on hold by the pandemic.

“I knew I needed some sort of exercise so I did the Couch to 5k challenge and enjoyed it and then progressed to 10k and after that I thought I’d go on fort a half marathon,” he says.

“I thought I’d sign up for the Sheffield Half Marathon again this year and then thought I’d may as well push myself to do more and if I can raise double or even treble the amount of money I’ll be very happy because St Luke’s is a charity close to my family’s heart – their wonderful care and support helped our family through a tough time.

“The training is going well, though through the winter I’ve really forced myself to get out in the cold and wet and snow.

“Now the warmer days and lighter evenings are coming in it’s getting much better and I have completed a 15k run so I am on schedule.”