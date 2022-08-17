Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here are 9 great activities to fit in while you still have some free time left with the kids.

1 Botanical Gardens

Sheffield's Botanical Gardens.

With record temperatures and clear blue skies the botanical gardens are the perfect place to have a walk and a picnic with your family while you enjoy the weather. It’s full of benches to sit as well as grassy areas if you prefer to be even closer to nature.

Find it on Clarkehouse Road, Broomhall on and visit: https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/parks-sport-recreation/botanical-gardens

2 Kelham Island Museum

If you want to take a more historical delve into the origins of the city this museum will provide you with just that. Visit here to learn what made Sheffield the city of steel and one of the country's original industrial powerhouses. Find it on Alma Street and visit:http://www.simt.co.uk/kelham-island-museum

3 Peak District National Park

One of the most scenic national parks is nearly on Sheffield's doorstep and a short drive away. Pack in the hiking boots, plenty of snacks and water and enjoy views from the top of Stanage Edge, Hathersage, Kinder Scout and more.

Visit:https://www.peakdistrict.gov.uk/home for more information

4 Millennium Gallery

If you want to escape from the heat and rediscover your artistic appetite, head to the millennium gallery in the city centre. It houses two permanent collections of diverse and captivating art as well as two spaces reserved for exhibitions. The current one is The Football Art Prize which celebrates the most beautiful pictures of the beautiful game. The gallery was once listed as the 15th most-visited free attraction in the country. Find on Arundel Gate and visit: https: www.museums-sheffield.org.uk/museums/millennium-gallery/home

5 Heeley City Farm

It's hard to find kids that dont love seeing and getting close to friendly animals and this place offers such an experience for free. Under 8s can interact with ducks, chickens, sheep alongside silver pheasants and more.

visit: https://www.heeleyfarm.org.uk/

6 Norfolk Heritage Park

This expansive and scenic area has everything the family could ask for on a fun day out. Long walks, play parks for the children and sports facilities to use are just some of the things you can spend the best part of a day doing.

Visit:https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/parks-sport-recreation/norfolk-heritage-park

7 Sheffield Peace Gardens

If you like the lively and bustling heart of the city the peace gardens are the place to be. Impressive water fountains surround the area and there are seating areas to enjoy the weather and take a break. You also have the benefit of having the winter gardens and city centre right next to you. Find it on Pinstone St and Visit: https://www.sheffield.gov.uk/parks-sport-recreation/public-spaces/peace-gardens

8 Rivelin Valley Nature Trail

This trail is perfect for kids who like to be active and are keen to observe nature. The walk is a winding two mile route which runs next to a small river. Keep an eye out for some beautiful wildlife such as Blackbirds, Great tits, Long-tailed tits, Robins and Wrens. Visit: https://rivelinvalley.org.uk/explore-php/

9 Shepherds Wheel Workshop