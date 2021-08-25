Sheffield's Botanical Gardens named as 'one of the top 5 most popular places in UK'

A new study by Flying Flowers has revealed the UK’s most popular gardens, and the Botanical Gardens in Broomhall came out in fifth place.

Flying Flowers has used search volumes to rank the UK’s top gardens, revealing which of these floral hotspots the UK public are most interested in for that perfect summer day out.

Experts at Flying Flowers said: “The UK is home to some of the worlds most beautiful gardens which are home to a mixture of designs and styles. With many of our gardens offering a huge range of flowers and plants cared for and studied by gardeners and botanists, they’re the perfect places to explore and get in touch with nature this summer.”

Sheffield Botanical Gardens. Picture Scott Merrylees

The Botanical Garden is the UK’s fifth favourite garden

The study places the Botanical Gardens in fifth place, attracting over 13,000 searches a month. First opened in 1836, the spectacular gardens in Broomhall span across 19 acres of landscape.

The Gardens are listed by English Heritage as a Grade II site of special historic and architectural interest and the Grade 2 Glass Pavilions house an impressive collection of plants from the temperate areas of the world.

Top was Kew Gardens with 370,430, the Botanical Gardens in Sheffield got 13,870, which was more than double that of Chatsworth House Garden at 5,110 and Wentworth Castle Gardens at 4,630

Kew Gardens is the UK’s favourite garden according to the study. The Royal Botanical Gardens sit within West London and attract tourists both nationally and internationally. With over 370,000 searches each month it’s the UK’s most searched for garden.

The botanical gardens are made up of over 50,000 living plants which can be discovered in a variety of environments from the famous Arboretum to the Alpine rock garden or luscious borders.

RHS Wisley claims second place