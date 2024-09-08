4 . Ella Gasking - mushy pea pioneer

Ella Gasking was the daughter of William Batchelor, a Sheffield tea dealer who opened a dried pea factory in the basement of the Primitive Methodist chapel on Stanley Street, off Wicker in 1899. By the time of his death in 1913, the business had grown to employ 50 people. With his sons at war and his wife in poor health, it was left to Ella, then just 22, to run the company as managing director. Despite having no business training, she proved more than up to the task. Ella, who when the First World War ended was assisted by her brothers Maurice and Frederick, revolutionised the pea industry in the UK. She set up a new pea canning factor in the old Bryars stables at Lady's Bridge, and it was under her stewardship that canned 'processed', or mushy, peas were introduced by the company. This early convenience food, saving households the effort of soaking dried peas overnight, proved an instant hit and the company soon had to relocate to a much larger factory at Wadsley. Batchelor’s went on to have the highest sales of canned and dried peas in the world, with a turnover was just under £1 million, and Ella was awarded an OBE. Today, Batchelor's still sells tinned peas but it perhaps better known for two other time-saving creations, Cup a Soup and Super Noodles. | Unknown Photo: Unknown