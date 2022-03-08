International Women's Day: 5 great places to take the inspirational women in your life for a great day out in Sheffield

And with Mother’s Day on the horizon later this month on Sunday, March 27, we thought we would pull together a list of places you could take your mum, grandma, sister or partner for a brilliant day out on and around Sheffield.

A trip to Meadowhall

There are some fantastic days out to be had in and around Sheffield.

There are plenty of fun things to do at the shopping centre if you want to spend some quality time with your mum.

You can go for brunch or afternoon tea at the highly recommended Café Massarella on Park Lane, which offers avocado, poached eggs with sundried tomatoes on sourdough.

Enjoy a pamper day together visiting Thérapie, Brows or Dermalogica with a range of skincare or manicure treatments available.

There’s also lots of restaurants to choose from for a Mother’s Day meal with options including Pizza Express, Three Joes, Tapas Revolution, or Fridays amongst many more.

Visit the animals at The Tropical Butterfly House

Have fun meeting the meerkats, lemurs, butterflies, birds and other array of wildlife from around the world at The Tropical Butterfly House in Anston, before taking some time to relax in Lottie's Coffee Lounge.

Open Sundays 9am to 5pm. Entry is £13,75. Visit www.butterflyhouse.co.uk

Renowned for the quality of its art, landscape and hospitality, the estate has evolved through the centuries to reflect the tastes, passions and interests of succeeding generations.

The stately home is based within the beautiful surroundings of the Derbyshire Dales and there are a number of scenic walking routes available around the estate.

Visitors can also take tours around the house where you can marvel at the classic artwork and architecture.

There are also restaurants, cafes and tea rooms across the estate.

For more information visit https://www.chatsworth.org/

A visit to Owlerton Stadium

Owlerton Stadium is taking bookings for special Mother’s Day meals.

While many guests head to Owlerton to enjoy the racing action, the award-winning Panorama Restaurant has also earned legions of fans over the years.

Visitors can take advantage of a special Mother’s Day three course meal from just £25 per head.

But if you really want to treat your mum to a luxury day out at the races, why not consider booking a VIP box? VIP hospitality packages start from £30 per person, and include a hot and cold buffet of choice, private bar and balcony and a prime vantage point over the track.

Afternoon tea at Lost & Found

Afternoon tea is one of the most quintessential British customs still enjoyed today, and it dates back to the mid-18th Century.

It was introduced by Anna, the seventh Duchess of Bedford, in 1840; after finding that she would become hungry between lunch and dinner, which was served fashionably late at 8pm.

Thus, the idea for afternoon tea was born, and it quickly became a fashionable social event that society, and upper-class, women would dress up for.

Today, afternoon tea is still enjoyed across Britain, with plenty of establishments offering their unique own take on the custom, and swapping tea for sparkling wines such as champagne and prosecco.

One place that comes highly recommended by Sheffielders is Lost and Found on Ecclesall Road.

They offer a selection of sandwiches with filling such as smoked salmon, cucumber & cream cheese; as well as scones with clotted cream and mini treats including chocolate brownies and a plentiful supply of tea.

It costs £18.95 per person with a minimum of two people per booking, and you can upgrade to include a cocktail for £23.95 or to a glass of Prosecco for £24.95 or a glass of Champagne for £26.95.