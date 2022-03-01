Chef at Sheffield's celebrated JÖRO to appear on BBC Two's Great British Menu

Luke French, chef director and culinary mastermind behind the restaurant based at Krynkl in Kelham Island, will be competing in the 17th series of the show, which pulls in millions of viewers.

He will be battling it out to represent the North East and Yorkshire region and the ultimate accolade of serving a dish at the final banquet.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke French is due to appear on a BBC Two cooking show.

Along with some of the country’s finest chefs, Luke will be creating dishes centered around this year’s theme of classic British TV shows in celebration of 100 years of British Broadcasting.

Luke said: “I’m really excited to be competing on this year's series. It’s an honour to be representing for the North East and Yorkshire on a show I’ve watched since I began cooking as a young chef, so I’m buzzing to now be cooking on the show myself.”

Together with his wife and business director Stacey Sherwood, Luke launched JÖRO in December 2016 to rave reviews.

The venue has won a Bib Gourmand – which is awarded to restaurants that offer excellent value for money – at least twice in recent years.

Luke French is due to appear on a BBC Two cooking show.

It has also been included in the last couple of editions of the Michelin Guide, which described the venue as a “simple but stylish place” whose “tasting menus offer (a) mix (of) modern British, New Nordic and Asian cuisine.”

Vying to represent the North East of the UK, Luke will be battling it out against three other chefs from the region in a bid to impress the judges with dishes including canapés, starters, fish dishes, main courses, pre-desserts and desserts.

One chef will be eliminated at the end of the first and second episode following the fish and desserts rounds, leaving the two chefs with the highest scores to cook their entire menu for the judges in the final episode of the week.

The judges will then select the winner to represent the region.