Sheffield is set to star in at least two big new releases this year, but it won’t be the first time the city has appeared on TV and in films.
The Full Monty, Doctor Who, When Saturday Comes and Threads are just some of the famous shows and movies to have been shot at locations across Sheffield, including Park Hill, Meadowhall and Gleadless Valley.
How many of these settings from films and TV shows shot in Sheffield, featuring stars from Sean Bean to Nicole Kidman, do you recognise?
1. The Full Monty - Shiregreen Club
The most famous and highest grossing film to come out of Sheffield, about an enterprising group of unemployed steelworkers who take up stripping to make ends meet, was shot at locations across the city. The jobcentre on West Street, Parkwood Springs and the canal in Attercliffe all featured, along with Shiregreen Club (pictured), where the final scene was filmed before a real audience. Sadly the former working men's club is now closed.
Photo: Steve Ellis
2. Doctor Who - Park Square bridge
Sheffield has played a starring role in series 11 and 12 of Doctor Who, with scenes being shot everywhere from the pictureque Peak District to the more industrial setting beneath the cranes at Wincobank, but it is the Park Hill flats and surrounding spots like Park Square bridge (pictured) which have featured most prominently
Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Four Lions - Meersbrook Park
This 2010 dark comedy, directed by Chris Morris, followed a group of young men living in Sheffield and their inept efforts at terrorism. Scenes were shot at locations across Sheffield, including Meersbrook Park (pictured), The Wicker, The Moor and a terrace near the Tinsley Viaduct
Photo: Marie Caley
4. Among Giants - old Vine Inn
The Full Monty writer Simon Beaufoy also gave us this film, starring Pete Postlethwaite, about electricity pylon painters working in and around Sheffield. Gleadless Valley, Heavygate Road in Crookes, Burbage Moor and the former Vine Inn on Cemetery Road (pictured) all feature
Photo: Dean Atkins