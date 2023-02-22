1 . The Full Monty - Shiregreen Club

The most famous and highest grossing film to come out of Sheffield, about an enterprising group of unemployed steelworkers who take up stripping to make ends meet, was shot at locations across the city. The jobcentre on West Street, Parkwood Springs and the canal in Attercliffe all featured, along with Shiregreen Club (pictured), where the final scene was filmed before a real audience. Sadly the former working men's club is now closed.

Photo: Steve Ellis