Sheffield features prominently in the newly released trailer for an eagerly anticipated film starring Jim Broadbent and Penelope Wilton.

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, a big screen adaptation of the acclaimed book by Rachel Joyce, is due to hit UK cinemas from April 28. It was filmed on location across England, including in Sheffield, where in a scene from the trailer the titular character can be seen walking up one of the city’s many hills at the bottom of Norfolk Road, with a row of hikers following.

Sheffield city centre can be seen in the background, beyond the amphitheatre and the railway station. The spot will be familiar to fans of Doctor Who, as scenes for the hit sci-fi show were also filmed there.

It’s understood that the scenes in Sheffield for the film were shot in October 2021, with an appeal going out at the time for extras to form the crowd accompanying Harold on his epic trek.

Jim Broadbent stars in The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry, scenes for which were filmed in Sheffield. Photo: Embankment Films/The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry

The film tells the story of Harold Fry, played by Academy Award winner Jim Broadbent. He is an ‘unremarkable’ man living on the south coast in Devon, who when he learns a dear old friend is dying heads to the post office to send her a letter and decides to keep walking – all the way to her hospice, 450 miles away in Berwick, just south of the Scottish border.

Harold learns a lot about himself along the way, in this golden years coming-of-age story. His remarkable quest also brings into focus his relationship with his wife Maureen, played by Penelope Wilton, who is left alone back home, experiencing anger and confusion. The life-affirming tale of hope, generosity and fearlessness is billed as a ‘universal story about love’.

