20 pictures of life in Sheffield in the 90s that will take you back

Relive your memories of 1990s Sheffield 20 pictures of life in Sheffield in the 90s that will take you backWe all love a trip down memory lane – and these pictures of Sheffield in the 90s will bring back lots of nostalgic memories.By Darren BurkeWednesday, 10 July, 2019, 11:49 How many of these things, people and places can you recall from 1990s Sheffield?1. A night out at Cairo JaxWho remembers dancing the night away at Cairo Jax?Photo: JPIMediaCopyright: Buy photo2. Taking part in the Lord Mayor's ParadeAnd if you weren't taking part in the Lord Mayor's Parade, you were probably in Sheffield watching it.Photo: Sheffield NewspapersCopyright: Buy photo3. A night out at the RoxyThe cavernous Roxy was also popular for a night out. As former owner Barry Noble used to say, "Is that alright for yers?"Photo: JPIMediaCopyright: Buy photo4. Getting the bus into townBack in the very early 90s, the trams were still on the way - so buses were the preferred option.Photo: Alex EvansCopyright: Buy photo