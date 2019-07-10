Relive your memories of 1990s Sheffield

20 pictures of life in Sheffield in the 90s that will take you back

We all love a trip down memory lane – and these pictures of Sheffield in the 90s will bring back lots of nostalgic memories.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 10 July, 2019, 11:49

How many of these things, people and places can you recall from 1990s Sheffield?

1. A night out at Cairo Jax

Who remembers dancing the night away at Cairo Jax?

Photo: JPIMedia

2. Taking part in the Lord Mayor's Parade

And if you weren't taking part in the Lord Mayor's Parade, you were probably in Sheffield watching it.

Photo: Sheffield Newspapers

3. A night out at the Roxy

The cavernous Roxy was also popular for a night out. As former owner Barry Noble used to say, "Is that alright for yers?"

Photo: JPIMedia

4. Getting the bus into town

Back in the very early 90s, the trams were still on the way - so buses were the preferred option.

Photo: Alex Evans

