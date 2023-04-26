News you can trust since 1887
17 stunning photos showing Sheffield at its most picturesque, including Forge Dam, Bradfield and Kelham Island

Sheffield is England's fifth biggest city by population and, admittedly we may be biased here, it's also one of the most beautiful.

By Robert Cumber
Published 26th Apr 2023, 06:02 BST

These photos show some of the most picturesque spots across the city, from woodland and riverside walks to beautiful and historic buildings. Sheffield may be on the doorstep of the Peak District, with its spectacular countryside, but as these pictures reveal you don’t need to leave the city limits to enjoy some truly gorgeous and awe-inspiring sights.

These images show just a small selection of the prettiest and most unique spots around Sheffield, including Forge Dam, Rivelin Valley, Kelham Island and Endcliffe Park, among other places.

This waterfall in the picturesque Rivelin Valley is surely one of the city's most photogenic spots

1. Rivelin Valley waterfall

This waterfall in the picturesque Rivelin Valley is surely one of the city's most photogenic spots Photo: JOHN LEIGH

A walk around the Redmires Reservoirs near Fulwood and Lodge Moor in Sheffield is a great way to escape from it all

2. Redmires Reservoirs

A walk around the Redmires Reservoirs near Fulwood and Lodge Moor in Sheffield is a great way to escape from it all Photo: Andrew Roe

Beauchief Abbey, which was founded in around 1176, is one of Sheffield's most beautiful buildings and is set within some of the city's most picturesque open space.

3. Beauchief Abbey

Beauchief Abbey, which was founded in around 1176, is one of Sheffield's most beautiful buildings and is set within some of the city's most picturesque open space. Photo: Scott Merrylees

It's not all about countryside views in Sheffield. Yes, the Peak District is stunning but Sheffield city centre looks pretty good bathed in the glow of a spectacular sunset like this one, viewed from the amphitheatre above the railway station.

4. Sunset over Sheffield city centre

It's not all about countryside views in Sheffield. Yes, the Peak District is stunning but Sheffield city centre looks pretty good bathed in the glow of a spectacular sunset like this one, viewed from the amphitheatre above the railway station. Photo: Molly Williams, local democracy reporter

Related topics:SheffieldEnglandPeak DistrictEndcliffe Park