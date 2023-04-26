17 stunning photos showing Sheffield at its most picturesque, including Forge Dam, Bradfield and Kelham Island
Sheffield is England's fifth biggest city by population and, admittedly we may be biased here, it's also one of the most beautiful.
These photos show some of the most picturesque spots across the city, from woodland and riverside walks to beautiful and historic buildings. Sheffield may be on the doorstep of the Peak District, with its spectacular countryside, but as these pictures reveal you don’t need to leave the city limits to enjoy some truly gorgeous and awe-inspiring sights.
These images show just a small selection of the prettiest and most unique spots around Sheffield, including Forge Dam, Rivelin Valley, Kelham Island and Endcliffe Park, among other places.