15 of the best Sheffield films, from The Full Monty to When Saturday Comes

Sheffield has been the setting for many great films over the years, and some which are best forgotten.

We’ve selected 15 of the best movies made in Sheffield over the years, based on the ratings they received on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, from viewers on Google and from users of the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) website, plus our own judgement.

Our list only includes feature length movies – not TV shows, like the eagerly-awaited Kate Winslet Drama The Regime, or short films – for which at least one scene was filmed within Sheffield.

We have not included The History Boys, for example, as although it is set in Sheffield, scenes for the 2006 movie were shot in West Yorkshire and Watford. We’ve also omitted documentaries from our list, though there are some great ones which have been made in Sheffield.

Some of the films on our list are classics which are Sheffield through and through, like hit 1997 comedy The Full Monty, which recently received a TV reboot, and the Sean Bean football drama When Saturday Comes.

Others are not as well known, often undeservedly so, or are less commonly associated with Sheffield. These hidden gems include A Brilliant Young Mind, Testament of Youth and the boxing drama Journeyman.

The films which make our list feature numerous acting greats, including Nicole Kidman, Dominic West, Alicia Vikander and Sally Hawkins. One even boasts a perfect 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Four Lions - Meersbrook Park This 2010 dark comedy, directed by Chris Morris, followed a group of young men living in Sheffield and their inept efforts at terrorism. Scenes were shot at locations across Sheffield, including Meersbrook Park (pictured), The Wicker, The Moor and a terrace near the Tinsley Viaduct. It has a 7.3/10 IMDb rating and scores of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes and 84% from Google reviewers.

'71 - Park Hill Sheffield doubled as 1970s Belfast in Warp Films' harrowing 2014 drama about The Troubles, which follows a young British soldier who gets separated from his unit on the streets of Belfast in 1971. The city's famous Park Hill flats (pictured) stood in for the notorious Divis Flats, which have been largely demolished. '71, starring Jack O'Connell, scores 7.2/10 on IMDb, 96% on Rotten Tomatoes and 74% on Google.