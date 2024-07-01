15 of the best new photos of people reliving 90s and 2000s club nights at huge Sheffield reunion

By Robert Cumber
Published 1st Jul 2024, 10:41 BST

Revellers were transported back to 90s and noughties Sheffield clubland at a huge reunion in the city.

Clubbers wound back the years to remember classic nights out at the city’s lost Kingdom and Pulse nightclubs.

Around 900 people joined the Kingdom and Pulse Summer Reunion at Forge on Saturday, June 22, and these are some of the best photos from the event.

Martin Wright, who ran the Sheffield Clubbers Reunion event, said it was a huge success, with acts including Ian Van Dahl, Sweet Female Attitude, Kevin And Perry, and Karen Danzig helping people roll back the years.

It is set to return next year but before then people can enjoy some retro vives at Sheffield Clubbers Reunion’s next event, The Halloween Ball at The Leadmill, on Saturday, October 26, with tickets on sale now.

For more information, visit: Sheffieldclubbersreunion.com.

Clubbers at the Kingdom and Pulse Summer Reunion event on June 22

1. Embrace

Sheffield Clubbers Reunion

Clubbers at the Kingdom and Pulse Summer Reunion event on June 22

2. Back to the 90s and noughties

Sheffield Clubbers Reunion

Clubbers at the Kingdom and Pulse Summer Reunion event on June 22

3. Happy days

Sheffield Clubbers Reunion

Clubbers at the Kingdom and Pulse Summer Reunion event on June 22

4. Retro day out

Sheffield Clubbers Reunion

