Clubbers wound back the years to remember classic nights out at the city’s lost Kingdom and Pulse nightclubs.

Around 900 people joined the Kingdom and Pulse Summer Reunion at Forge on Saturday, June 22, and these are some of the best photos from the event.

Martin Wright, who ran the Sheffield Clubbers Reunion event, said it was a huge success, with acts including Ian Van Dahl, Sweet Female Attitude, Kevin And Perry, and Karen Danzig helping people roll back the years.

It is set to return next year but before then people can enjoy some retro vives at Sheffield Clubbers Reunion’s next event, The Halloween Ball at The Leadmill, on Saturday, October 26, with tickets on sale now.

For more information, visit: Sheffieldclubbersreunion.com.

