14-year-old girl found safe and well after going missing in South Yorkshire

Scarlett has gone missing from Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police officers in the city had urgently appealed for the public’s help to find the missing teen, named only as Scarlett.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

14 year old Scarlett was last seen wallking along Lindsay Avenue, Sheffield, at around 1pm yesterday (Saturday 26 February).

A spokesman said: “Scarlett, who was missing from Sheffield yesterday has been located safe and well.