14-year-old girl found safe and well after going missing in South Yorkshire
A police hunt has been called off after a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Sheffield was found safe and well.
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 9:42 am
South Yorkshire Police officers in the city had urgently appealed for the public’s help to find the missing teen, named only as Scarlett.
14 year old Scarlett was last seen wallking along Lindsay Avenue, Sheffield, at around 1pm yesterday (Saturday 26 February).
A spokesman said: “Scarlett, who was missing from Sheffield yesterday has been located safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal.”