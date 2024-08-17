14 of the best things about living in Sheffield, according to a London native

4 . The Music

Sheffield has a proud musical heritage, having produced legendary bands and artists from Def Leppard and The Human League to Pulp and the Arctic Monkeys (pictured playing at Hillsborough Park). It's still a great city for live music, whether that's at larger venues like Sheffield Arena, where Pulp performed a spectacular homecoming concert last year, or smaller ones like The Leadmill, where Def Leppard staged an intimate gig in May 2023. Crookes Social Club and The Greystones are just a couple of the city's many other great smaller music venues. Sheffield also hosts Tramlines, which is one of the best inner-city music festivals you'll find. | National World Photo: Dean Atkins