14 of the best things about living in Sheffield, according to a London native

I’d enjoyed visiting before but didn’t know much about the Steel City at the time beyond its links with snooker, Pulp and The Full Monty.
Like many, I was drawn by its proximity to the Peak District, the convenience of city life with a big village feel, and the more affordable lifestyle.
I’ve grown to love Sheffield more with each passing year, as I learn more about its hidden charms.
Here are some of the best things about living in Sheffield based on my experiences so far.
1. Friendliness
Sheffield must be one of the friendliest cities, if not the friendliest, in the UK. Don't get me wrong, Londoners aren't unfriendly, despite what some people would say, but you're certainly less likely to strike up a conversation with a stranger on a bus there. Pictured is the popular Cafe #9 in Nether Edge, which embodies the city's community spirit and geniality | National World Photo: David Kessen
2. Generosity
Nobody better represents Sheffield's generosity than John Burkhill, the 'Man With A Pram', who has raised more than £1 million for Macmillan Cancer Support by pushing his late daughter Karen's pram around the city in all weather, and taking on marathons, half-marathons and other endurance races around the country to collect money. He's just one shining example among many of the city's sterling community spirit. | National World Photo: National World
3. Green spaces
Despite Sheffield being a big city, it feels like you're never far from nature. There are so many beautiful green spaces around the city that you're spoilt for choice, from fantastic parks to woodlands teeming with wildlife. Some of my favourites include Ecclesall Woods, Rivelin Valley (pictured), Whirlow Brook Park and Endcliffe Park. There are also some great city farms, including Heeley City Farm, Graves Park Animal Farm and Whirlow Hall Farm. And there are many smaller green spaces tended to by the community, including a charming fairy garden on Brooklyn Road in Meersbrook. | National World Photo: National World
4. The Music
Sheffield has a proud musical heritage, having produced legendary bands and artists from Def Leppard and The Human League to Pulp and the Arctic Monkeys (pictured playing at Hillsborough Park). It's still a great city for live music, whether that's at larger venues like Sheffield Arena, where Pulp performed a spectacular homecoming concert last year, or smaller ones like The Leadmill, where Def Leppard staged an intimate gig in May 2023. Crookes Social Club and The Greystones are just a couple of the city's many other great smaller music venues. Sheffield also hosts Tramlines, which is one of the best inner-city music festivals you'll find. | National World Photo: Dean Atkins
