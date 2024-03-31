The city’s rich history, astonishing engineering achievements and sporting prowess mean there are plenty of unique things to see and do in the city that can only be experienced here.
There’s even a special treat for fans of Doctor Who on our list, plus something for all the Monty Python lovers out there.
How many of these places have you visited and what unique experiences in Sheffield have we missed off our list that you think should be added?
These are some of our favourite things to do in Sheffield that you can't do anywhere else Photo: National World
2. Brave the bear pit
Sheffield Botanical Gardens are among the city's crown jewels and they contain one of the UK's best preserved bear pits. The four-metre deep Grade II-listed structure dates from 1836 and it was built to house a black bear, named Bruin, later becoming home to two brown bears. Local legend has it that the pit closed after a child fell in and was killed, though that legend is believed to be unfounded. Today, the pit, which is open to the public, houses a metal sculpture of a bear. Photo: Steve Ellis
3. Watch a game at the world's oldest football ground
Hallam FC's Sandygate Road home, where they have played since 1860, is the world's oldest football ground still in use. Sheffield is the true home of football, where the rules of the game as we know it were created. Sheffield FC are the world's oldest football club, having been founded in 1857 and although they currently play just outside the city, in Dronfield, they hope to return to the city soon at a new stadium they plan to build in Meadowhead. Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium is the oldest Football League ground, with football having been played there since 1862, while Sheffield Wednesday were founded in 1867, making them the fifth oldest professional football club in England. Photo: Alex Wilkinson
4. Explore the Megatron
The Megatron is the brilliant name given to the huge Victorian tunnel running beneath Sheffield city centre, between Ponds Forge and the River Don. It is part of a series of Victorian culverts created to carry water from the rivers Sheaf and Porter Brook. Only by exploring it can you get a true sense of the scale of this remarkable engineering achievement, while learning about the history of the city and its development. The Sheaf and Porter Rivers Trust organises occasional guided tours. Photo: Steve Ellis