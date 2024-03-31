3 . Watch a game at the world's oldest football ground

Hallam FC's Sandygate Road home, where they have played since 1860, is the world's oldest football ground still in use. Sheffield is the true home of football, where the rules of the game as we know it were created. Sheffield FC are the world's oldest football club, having been founded in 1857 and although they currently play just outside the city, in Dronfield, they hope to return to the city soon at a new stadium they plan to build in Meadowhead. Sheffield United's Bramall Lane stadium is the oldest Football League ground, with football having been played there since 1862, while Sheffield Wednesday were founded in 1867, making them the fifth oldest professional football club in England. Photo: Alex Wilkinson