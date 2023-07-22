4 . Alfred Denny Museum

Sheffield has lots of great museums but the Alfred Denny Museum, in the University of Sheffielda's imposing red brick Alfred Denny Building, on Western Bank, is one of the least well known. Named after the university's former professor of biology, it houses specimens from across the globe, including many fossils. One of its most unusual artefacts is the skull of the extinct 'terror bird', which was up to 10 feet tall. Named after the former professor of biology, Alfred Denny, the Alfred Denny Museum in Sheffield University's Alfred Senny Building, on Western Bank houses hundreds of skeletons and preserved animals. Many of the specimens have been in the museum since the early 1900s when collecting was at its peak. The Alfred Denny Museum is usually open for guided tours at 10am, 11am and 12pm on the first Saturday of each month. There are only 25 places per tour, and they must be pre-booked Photo: CHRIS LAWTON