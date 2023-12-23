12 unique Christmas and New Year traditions in Sheffield that everyone knows

We have put together a list of the 12 unique Sheffield Christmas and New Year traditions

It’s that time of year again!

The Christmas trees are out. We’ve decked the halls with boughs of holly, and we’ve probably even got the Muppets Christmas Carol DVDs out.

Yes, Sheffield is ready for Christmas and New Year celebrations.

But while we are just the same as the rest of the country when it comes to those trees and DVDs, there are also things that you see here in Sheffield that you may not find elsewhere.

We asked our readers and what unique traditions they thought Sheffield had at this time of year, and combined that with our own knowledge of the city.

We have put them all together in a gallery showing 12 great Sheffield Christmas traditions. Have a look below, and see how many of them you take part in.

1 . 12 Sheffield Christmas traditions These are 12 great Christmas traditions unique to Sheffield

2 . Sheffield Carols Sheffield has a unique tradition of singing traditional local Christmas carols, different to the ones you get at Church, in local pubs. It is said that the communities started singing them in the pubs, because, back in history, the clergy would not have these versions of the carols in their churches. This pictures shows singers at the Cock Inn, Oughtibridge, where the Worrall Male Voice Choir was singing Christmas carols in the bar. Picture: Mike Waistell, Sheffield Newspapers

3 . Members of the Handsworth Traditional Sword Dancers perform in Grenoside.. A Longsword dance has been performed after Christmas in the village of Grenosid since the early 1800's. The tradition, that now sees several sword dancing troupes perform alongside traditional morris dancers, usually takes place on Boxing Day, but this year it was the date was moved because boxing day fell on a Sunday. Picture date: Monday December 27, 2021. Members of the Handsworth Traditional Sword Dancers perform in Grenoside. A Longsword dance has been performed after Christmas in the village since the early 1800's. The tradition, that now sees several sword dancing troupes perform alongside traditional morris dancers, usually takes place on Boxing Day. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

4 . Complaining Meadowhall's too busy Once we get near Christmas, we are always keen to complain how busy Meadowhall was! Picture: David Kessen, Nationals World