Sheffield history: 11 pictures of street party celebrations over the years

Here, we take a look at some street parties held to mark various events and celebrations through the decades...
Members of the Sheffield Youth Big Band entertain at St Peter's Close in Sheffield city centre on September 7, 2001. The event was part of the Axis Architecture street party and in the foreground are Hannah Lawder and Julian Hepple
Silver Jubilee celebrations in Woodhouse, Sheffield in 1977
Keiron and Mark Thompson enjoy their food at the Craginoir Street Party for the Queen Mother's 100th birthday in August 2000
A Street party on Dial House Road in July 1981 to mark the wedding of Prince Charles to Lady Diana Spencer
A street party in Sharpe Avenue, Greenhill to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of Elizabeth II on June 3, 2002
This picture of a street party at Bertram Road at Outibridge is thought to have been taken in around 1945, possibly as part of the VE Day celebrations and was sent in by Star reader Mr Edis
The Patmore Road street party in Parson Cross to mark the wedding of the Prince and Princess of Wales in July 1981
Sophie Nicholson and Faye Speddings at a street party in Green Oak Road, Totley to celebrate the Queen's Golden Jubilee in June 2002
It's conga time at this Royal Wedding street party in Industry Street, Walkleyon July 29, 1981
Stuart Dodson juggling on South View Crescent, Sharrow where the road was closed off for residents to hold a street party
A VE Day street party in Brook Terrace, Grimesthorpe, Sheffield