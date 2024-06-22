The National Videogame Museum opened at its new base on Angel Street, in Sheffield city centre, in 2018. There, you can play more than 100 games, while learning about how they are made, their history and their cultural impact.The National Videogame Museum opened at its new base on Angel Street, in Sheffield city centre, in 2018. There, you can play more than 100 games, while learning about how they are made, their history and their cultural impact.
11 things you can do in Sheffield today that you couldn't in the 80s, including new park, fountains and arena

Robert Cumber
Published 22nd Jun 2024

It’s natural to look at the past through rose-tinted glasses and that’s no different when it comes to Sheffield.

People love to point out how Sheffield’s not what it used to be, or to mourn the venues and landmarks which have been lost over the years, from the Hole in the Road to Sheffield Ski Village.

But with the city centre’s transformation finally taking shape, there’s a refreshing sense of optimism about Sheffield today and what the future holds.

We’re taking a look at some of the things you can do now that you couldn’t do in Sheffield back in the 80s.

Some are new additions to the city, while others have been around since the 1990s.

What do you think is the best thing to have happened to Sheffield in recent years?

What better way to cool off on a summer's day than at the Peace Gardens fountain? The water feature has provided countless hours of entertainment for youngsters since the jets were first switched on after a major revamp of the much-loved public space in 1998.

What better way to cool off on a summer's day than at the Peace Gardens fountain? The water feature has provided countless hours of entertainment for youngsters since the jets were first switched on after a major revamp of the much-loved public space in 1998.

Ponds Forge Leisure Centre opened in 1991, when it was used as a venue for the World Student Games. It replaced Sheaf Valley Baths, which had opened in 1972 and featured a mural by the since disgraced TV star Rolf Harris. Ponds Forge remains a popular venue, with the leisure pool featuring a wave machine and a lazy river, though the flumes were removed in 2021.

Ponds Forge Leisure Centre opened in 1991, when it was used as a venue for the World Student Games. It replaced Sheaf Valley Baths, which had opened in 1972 and featured a mural by the since disgraced TV star Rolf Harris. Ponds Forge remains a popular venue, with the leisure pool featuring a wave machine and a lazy river, though the flumes were removed in 2021.

Meadowhall changed the way we shop when it opened on the site of the former Hadfields' East Hecla steelworks on September 4, 1990. With 280 stores it was the UK's second largest shopping mall.

Meadowhall changed the way we shop when it opened on the site of the former Hadfields' East Hecla steelworks on September 4, 1990. With 280 stores it was the UK's second largest shopping mall.

Pound's Park opened in 2023 on the site of the former fire station, between Rockingham Street and Carver Street, in Sheffield city centre. It has been a hugely popular addition, thanks to the sand and water play areas and the huge climbing frame.

Pound's Park opened in 2023 on the site of the former fire station, between Rockingham Street and Carver Street, in Sheffield city centre. It has been a hugely popular addition, thanks to the sand and water play areas and the huge climbing frame.

