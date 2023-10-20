The 55 Sheffield names of people whose estates are unclaimed - could you be due an inheritance payout?
Three of the 55 names on the list passed away just this year, and their families could not be traced to return their estates.
There are 55 families who are owed an estimated total of £9,450,000 in unclaimed inheritance from people who have passed away in Sheffield.
If people die without leaving a will, it is not always clear who the inheritance should go to, if there is no next of kin or no family who can be traced.
This means people could be the heir to an unclaimed estate, from estranged relatives or even people who they did not know existed.
Research from Richard Nelson LLP shows unclaimed inheritance across Sheffield to be worth £9,450,000, making the city eighth highest in the UK for the total value and number of estates unclaimed.
Details on how inheritance can be claimed back and how to make sure you get what you are owed are explained by The Star, and can also be found through gov.uk.
The 55 names included on the government's unclaimed estates list, of people who were born or who passed away in Sheffield, are below:
Sheffield people with unclaimed estates:
- Sharon Virginia Foster, born March 30, 1996 in Milton Abbas, died July 24, 2023 in Sheffield.
- Paul Ramsay Shannon, born November 28, 1952 in Sheffield, died June 29, 2023 in Sheffield.
- Barry Roy Rollett, born in Sheffield on unknown date, died June 13, 2023 in Sheffield.
- Catherine Laboure Molloy, born August 10, 1948 in Sheffield, died April 1, 2022 in Sheffield.
- Nargis Bashir White, born December 20, 1960, place unknown, died October 4, 2020 in Sheffield.
- David John Treddinick, born May 22, 1940 in England, died November 13, 2019 in Sheffield.
- Mohammed Ali-Bin-Ali, born June 29, 1931 in Yemen, died April 23, 2007 in Sheffield.
Alan Allen, born August 29, 1938 in Lancashire, died January 6, 1999 in Sheffield.
Susan Elizabeth Bailey, born May 22, 1943 in Sheffield, died August 13, 2013 in Sheffield.
Rohim Box, born February 12, 1920 in Bangladesh, died December 14, 2014 in Sheffield.
Frank Brown, born November 2, 1939 in Sheffield, died December 8, 2009 in Sheffield.
Christina Casson, born January 19, 1923 in Sheffield, died January 6, 1996 in Sheffield.
Frederick Cooper, born November 30, 1937 in Nottingham, died December 13, 2013 in Sheffield.
Glyn Barry Davies, born December 17, 1940 in Sheffield, died November 3, 2004 in Sheffield.
Joseph Dejneka, born December 19, 1919 in Poland, died July 27, 2009 in Sheffield.
James Donaghy, date and place of birth unknown, died February 17, 1996 in Sheffield.
Michael Harry Donovan, born June 26, 1921 likely in Sheffield, died June 17, 1997 in Sheffield.
Robertson Alexander Locke, born March 17, 1939 in Jamaica, died October 21, 2008 in Sheffield.
Jessica Beatrice Fletcher, born June 11, 1943 in England, died September 11, 2018 in Sheffield.
Alice Maud Hamer, date and place of birth unknown, died March 13, 1994 in Sheffield.
Eric Thomas Hill, born October 7, 1936 in Sheffield, died January 1, 2009 in Sheffield.
Kathleen Hoyle, born May 8, 1923 in Sheffield, died July 24, 2016 in Sheffield.
Anthony James Ibbotson, born March 10, 1943, place unknown, died January 18, 2016 in Sheffield.
Linda Susan Jamieson, born December 12, 1941 in Sheffield, died October 11, 2006 in Sheffield.
William Johanes, date and place of birth unknown, died September 23, 2008 in Sheffield.
Istvan Steven Juhasz, born July 26, 1913 in Hungary, died January 18, 2005 in Sheffield.
Sylvia Keatley, born April 4, 1947 in Sheffield, died August 9, 2001 in Sheffield.
Stefan Kolencik, February 23, 1956 in Slovakia, died March 14, 2016 in Sheffield.
Arthur Little, born April 22, 1924 in Sheffield, died July 13, 2001 in Sheffield.
John Henry Littlewood, born March 25, 1945 in Nottinghamshire, died May 3, 2006 in Sheffield.
Michael Patrick McDermott, born December 8, 1953 in Bradford, died January 21, 2013 in Sheffield.
Francis McGinty, date and place of birth unknown, died April 1, 2001 in Sheffield.
Elsie Moor, born April 17, 1926 in England, died March 27, 2003 in Sheffield.
Dennis Patrick Murphy, born December 13, 1932 in Worksop, died October 12, 2020 in Sheffield.
Michael George Naylor, born October 27, 1935 in Sheffield, died May 7, 2019 in Sheffield.
Akinlolu Olaniran, born September 13, 1936 in Lagos, died July 26, 2013 in Sheffield.
Brian Oldale, born August 31, 1947 in Sheffield, died May 30, 2015 in Sheffield.
Raj Parmar, born March 15, 1937 in India, died May 11, 2010 in Sheffield.
Kirsty Louise Pegg, date and place of birth unknown, died April 12, 1996 in Sheffield.
Anton Prystasz, born April 12, 1914 in Poland, died July 29, 1996 in Sheffield.
Audrey Ronksley, born August 1, 1934 in Sheffield, died July 3, 1998 in Sheffield.
Paul Martin Staniforth, born December 24, 1957 in Sheffield, died March 5, 2013 in Sheffield.
Eric Roger Taylor, born July 18, 1965 in Sheffield, died June 4, 2018 in Sheffield.
Joseph Neil Taylor, born October 27, 1948 in Sheffield, died March 2, 2013 in Sheffield.
Mary Thomas, born May 6, 1935 in Donegal, died January 22, 1999 in Sheffield.
Audrey Waring Wainwright, born September 23, 1938 in Barnself, died September 25, 2006 in Sheffield.
Dorothy Walker, date and place of birth unknown, died February 5, 1998 in Sheffield.
Betty Sheldon Watson, born April 5, 1920 in Sheffield, died February 4, 2004 in Sheffield.
David John Watson, born April 15, 1949 in Sheffield, died January 17, 2013 in Sheffield.
Mohammed Wazir, born in India on unknown date, died October 21, 2004 in Sheffield.
Margaret Nancy Wheatcroft, born November 12, 1938 in Sheffield, died April 3, 2013 in Sheffield.
Winifred Whitehead, born September 26, 1921, place unknown, died October 17, 1999 in Sheffield.
Nellie Wilkinson, born July 30, 1928 in Sheffield, died July 30, 1995 in Sheffield.
Geoffrey Wood, born February 12, 1914 in Sheffield, died August 16, 2000 in Sheffield.
Alfred Donald Yates, born January 8, 1926 in Rotherham, died December 6, 2001 in Sheffield.