Three of the 55 names on the list passed away just this year, and their families could not be traced to return their estates.

There are 55 families who are owed an estimated total of £9,450,000 in unclaimed inheritance from people who have passed away in Sheffield.

If people die without leaving a will, it is not always clear who the inheritance should go to, if there is no next of kin or no family who can be traced.

This means people could be the heir to an unclaimed estate, from estranged relatives or even people who they did not know existed.

Research from Richard Nelson LLP shows unclaimed inheritance across Sheffield to be worth £9,450,000, making the city eighth highest in the UK for the total value and number of estates unclaimed.

Details on how inheritance can be claimed back and how to make sure you get what you are owed are explained by The Star, and can also be found through gov.uk.

The 55 names included on the government's unclaimed estates list, of people who were born or who passed away in Sheffield, are below:

Sheffield people with unclaimed estates:

Sharon Virginia Foster, born March 30, 1996 in Milton Abbas, died July 24, 2023 in Sheffield.

Paul Ramsay Shannon, born November 28, 1952 in Sheffield, died June 29, 2023 in Sheffield.

Barry Roy Rollett, born in Sheffield on unknown date, died June 13, 2023 in Sheffield.

Catherine Laboure Molloy, born August 10, 1948 in Sheffield, died April 1, 2022 in Sheffield.

Nargis Bashir White, born December 20, 1960, place unknown, died October 4, 2020 in Sheffield.

David John Treddinick, born May 22, 1940 in England, died November 13, 2019 in Sheffield.

Mohammed Ali-Bin-Ali, born June 29, 1931 in Yemen, died April 23, 2007 in Sheffield.