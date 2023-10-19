With the average estate in the UK valued at £150,000, people could be in-line for a pay-outs worth up to £1 billion.

Residents in Sheffield are amongst those most likely to be due inheritance, with over £9 million owed since the start of this year.

On the list of UK cities owed the most, both in total value and the number of unclaimed estates, Sheffield is in eighth place.

The 63 unclaimed estates across the city are valued at £9,450,000.

What is an unclaimed estate?

An unclaimed estate occurs when a person dies without having a will in place and their family cannot be traced.

In these circumstances, the Crown Estate takes ownership of their possessions.

Off the back of these findings, Rebecca Head, consultant solicitor at Richard Nelson LLP, said: "With our research revealing there are more than 6,000 unclaimed estates in the UK, it is evident that many people are failing to adequately prepare for their death.

"While making arrangements for when you pass away is an uncomfortable and often unwanted task, the importance of it cannot be understated.

"By making a will you can help to protect your loved ones after you die and ensure your possessions are distributed as you’d wished."

How do I get what I’m owed?

