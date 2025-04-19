Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular open top bus service through the prettiest parts of the Peak District is returning for a third year but the price of a ticket has increased.

The Peak Sightseer by Stagecoach has been a hit with tourists who get a grandstand view of one of the prettiest parts of the country.

From Saturday May 24, the company will run two routes with buses every hour. One follows a loop which takes in Chatsworth House, Hassop Station, Bakewell and Ashford in the Water.

The Peak Sightseer open top bus goes up and down the dramatic and steep Winnats Pass. | National World

The other is out-and-back from Chatsworth House to Mam Tor via Baslow, Calver,

Grindleford, Longshaw, Hathersage, Bamford, Hope and Castleton.

The Peak Sightseer at a stop in Castleton | National World

Introduced in 2023, it has 4.7 out of five rating from 97 reviews on Tripadvisor and early complaints about the bus going too fast appear to have died out.

But its popularity means there is a chance the top deck is full and travellers have to sit downstairs.

The price of an adult ticket - which lasts all day - is £12 this year, up from £9.50 in 2024. Under 19s and concessions are up to £7 from £5.

New this year are 48-hour tickets covering both routes for £22.