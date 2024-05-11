A popular hop-on, hop-off open top bus service taking you from Sheffield and Chesterfield into the heart of the Peak District is back.

The Peak Sightseer buses, which take in some of the national park’s most stunning sights and prettiest villages, with commentary provided, are returning from Saturday, May 11.

This year, there are two routes: the red route, running every 30 minutes and including stops at Bakewell and Hassop Station, for the Monsal Trail; and the blue route, running hourly between Chatsworth House and Blue John Cavern.

A day ticket, giving you unlimited travel across both routes, costs £9.50 for adults, or £5.50 for under-19s, with a group ticket for up to five people of any age priced £25. You can also get a 48-hour ticket for £18 (£44 for a group of up to five).

There will be buses running directly from Chesterfield and south Sheffield (Lowedges, Woodseats, Abbeydale, Millhouses, Totley, Ecclesall and Fox House) in the morning and back in the evening.

The Sheffield service to Chatsworth House departs from Chesterfield Road South, Lowedges, at 9.38am, stopping on the way, and gets to Chatsworth House at 10.38am, with the return service leaving from Chatsworth House at 5.43pm.

The Sheffield service to Blue John Cavern leaves from Chesterfield Road South, Lowedges, at 8.48am, stopping on the way, and reaching Blue John Cavern at 10.10am. It returns from Blue John Cavern at 5.20pm.

The Peak Sightseer will run daily until October 6, after which it will run on weekends only until Saturday, October 26.

For more details, including the full timetable, visit: https://www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/yorkshire/peak-sightseer.

Below are some of the best villages, walks and attractions you can visit using the Peak Sightseer buses.

Chatsworth House The Peak Sightseer Red route stops at Chatsworth House, which is one of Britain's most opulent country estates, with beautiful grounds to explore. The house boasts some stunning artwork, the 105-acre garden includes a rock garden, fountains and sculptures, and there's also the popular farm and playground.

Pilsley The Peak Sightseer Red route also stops at Pilsley, where you can visit the Chatsworth Farm Shop - one of the most popular farm shops/delis in the country

Monsal Trail The Peak Sightseer Red route stops too at Hassop Station, for the Monsal Trail, which is a picturesque 8.5-mile long walking and cycling route along a former railway line, between Chee Dale and Bakewell