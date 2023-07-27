News you can trust since 1887
Parson Cross: Travellers camped in Sheffield park facing enforcement action

The city council has outlined a plan to tackle the unauthorised traveller site.

By David Walsh
Published 27th Jul 2023, 13:25 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 14:19 BST

Travellers camped in a Sheffield park are expected to leave this weekend - and face enforcement action if they don’t.

Councillor Douglas Johnson said the group did not have permission to stop in Parson Cross Park and the council was in touch to ‘resolve the situation’.

A traveller at Parson Cross ParkA traveller at Parson Cross Park
And he reassured residents they were ‘working hard to resolve’ the situation. He spoke out after travellers in 18 caravans - and cars, pickups, minibuses and a low loader - arrived on Monday evening.

Coun Johnson, chair of the housing policy committee, said: “Sheffield City Council is aware of travellers who have arrived at the site in Parson Cross. The council has not given permission for the camp and has contacted the group to resolve the situation.

Washing on the fence at Parson Cross ParkWashing on the fence at Parson Cross Park
“The group is expected to move on over the weekend. As well as taking enforcement action, if the group does not move on the council will work with those on the site to identify any vulnerable individuals and provide any additional support if required.

Traveller site in Parson Cross ParkTraveller site in Parson Cross Park
“I would like to reassure local residents that we are working hard to resolve this issue quickly and that residents can report any issues by contacting the council on our website or our phone lines.”

A woman who emerged from a caravan on Wednesday morning said they stopped there because they had “nowhere else to go.” They were from Ireland, she said, and they planned to stay “a couple of days.”

