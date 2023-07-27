Travellers camped in a Sheffield park are expected to leave this weekend - and face enforcement action if they don’t.

Councillor Douglas Johnson said the group did not have permission to stop in Parson Cross Park and the council was in touch to ‘resolve the situation’.

And he reassured residents they were ‘working hard to resolve’ the situation. He spoke out after travellers in 18 caravans - and cars, pickups, minibuses and a low loader - arrived on Monday evening.

Coun Johnson, chair of the housing policy committee, said: “Sheffield City Council is aware of travellers who have arrived at the site in Parson Cross. The council has not given permission for the camp and has contacted the group to resolve the situation.

“The group is expected to move on over the weekend. As well as taking enforcement action, if the group does not move on the council will work with those on the site to identify any vulnerable individuals and provide any additional support if required.

“I would like to reassure local residents that we are working hard to resolve this issue quickly and that residents can report any issues by contacting the council on our website or our phone lines.”

