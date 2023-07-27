The city council has yet to comment after travellers set up camp in a popular park.

But Star readers have had their say and some want a dedicated site for travellers after a large camp appeared on football fields in a popular Sheffield park.

Maxine Groobey said: “Sheffield, the City of Sanctuary, surely could designate a couple of areas travellers, who, by their nature, will move on. There is enough space, surely? Maybe it is time for Sheffield City Council to think about it.”

Travellers in more than two dozen vehicles set up camp in Parson Cross Park.

The city council has yet to comment after travellers from Ireland in 18 caravans - and cars, pickups, minibuses and a low loader - formed two rows on a football pitch in Parson Cross Park.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: “We are aware of reports of a camp on Parson Cross Park in Sheffield. The local authority is leading on the response to this matter, we are liaising with them and will provide support if appropriate.”

Washing on the fence at Parson Cross Park

Locals said the travellers arrived at 8.30pm on Monday and broke a lock to get in.

On The Star’s Facebook page Olivia Smith said: “It’s true that they have a hard time finding places to stay, but it’s not fair that they’ve chosen a football pitch at the beginning of the school holidays.”

Lock with broken link, at Parson Cross Park

Jamie Lunn added: “So if they broke the lock to get in then arrest them for criminal damage and trespassing. Simple as that. Seize their vehicles.”