Parson Cross stabbing: Everything we know so far

With another Sheffield teenager stabbed in the city last night, here is everything we know so far:

- A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in his back when violence flared outside Nayab’s takeaway in Buchanan Road, Parson Cross last night.

A boy, 17, was stabbed in Sheffield last night (Pic: Mat Rickett)

- Emergency services were alerted to the stabbing at around 6.30pm.

- The victim was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged.

- His injuries are not believed to be serious.

- A 22-year-old man arrested in the immediate aftermath of the stabbing was held on suspicion of wounding.

- The suspect has since been released from police custody pending further enquiries.

- Police officers taped off the crime scene last night while initial enquiries were carried out.

- The police cordon has since been removed.

- The knife attack came on the day that a 16-year-old boy was jailed for 32 months over the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Sam Baker in Lowedges in May.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the basis that Sam had been carrying the knife and it was self defence.

- There have been eight fatal stabbings in Sheffield so far this year.

- Some Parson Cross residents claim that they are afraid to leave their homes at night.

- They claim there there was a large group of young people in Buchanan Road when violence flared last night.

- Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 753 of October 11.