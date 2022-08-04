Police were called at around 8.25pm tonight (Thursday, August 4) to reports of a concern for the safety of a man at Park Square roundabout.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.”
A spokesperson for Stagecoach Supertram said the police incident is affecting services at the nearby Bow String Bridge at Park Square in the city centre.