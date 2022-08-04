Park Square roundabout: Police called to Sheffield city centre roundabout over concerns for man's safety

Concerns for a man’s safety have led to police being sent out to a Sheffield city centre roundabout tonight.

By Sarah Marshall
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 9:57 pm

Police were called at around 8.25pm tonight (Thursday, August 4) to reports of a concern for the safety of a man at Park Square roundabout.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.”

A spokesperson for Stagecoach Supertram said the police incident is affecting services at the nearby Bow String Bridge at Park Square in the city centre.

They added: “There are some minor delays to services but we are running through.”

