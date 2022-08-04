Police were called at around 8.25pm tonight (Thursday, August 4) to reports of a concern for the safety of a man at Park Square roundabout.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The road was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.”

Police were called out to the Park Square roundabout in Sheffield city centre earlier tonight (Thursday, August 4) over concerns for a man's welfare

A spokesperson for Stagecoach Supertram said the police incident is affecting services at the nearby Bow String Bridge at Park Square in the city centre.