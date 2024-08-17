Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police attended an incident today (August 17) on the Park Square bridge in Sheffield City Centre.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said officers “responded to a concern for safety” of an 18-year-old on the bridge at 3.20pm.

They confirmed that the teenager was brought to safety.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Park Square bridge | National World

Some Supertram services were suspended.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The operator said on X: “Due to Police attending an incident on the Bow String Bridge, our services are currently held in the city centre towards Meadowhall, Halfway and Rotherham.

“We hope to be moving shortly.”

Around 25 minutes after police attended, the scene was cleared.

Some delays to tram services should be expected, Supertram said.