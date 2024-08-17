Park Square bridge: Police incident in Sheffield city centre due to “concern for safety” of 18-year-old
Police attended an incident today (August 17) on the Park Square bridge in Sheffield City Centre.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said officers “responded to a concern for safety” of an 18-year-old on the bridge at 3.20pm.
They confirmed that the teenager was brought to safety.
Some Supertram services were suspended.
The operator said on X: “Due to Police attending an incident on the Bow String Bridge, our services are currently held in the city centre towards Meadowhall, Halfway and Rotherham.
“We hope to be moving shortly.”
Around 25 minutes after police attended, the scene was cleared.
Some delays to tram services should be expected, Supertram said.
