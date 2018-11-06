Paramedics, police officers and firefighters attacked by Bonfire Night yobs in Sheffield

Yobs have been condemned for another night of violence in Sheffield in which paramedics, police officers and firefighters were attacked.

South Yorkshire Police revealed today that Bonfire Night in Sheffield was marred by attacks on its officers, firefighters and paramedics on duty last night.

Firefighters and police officers dealt with Bonfire Night incidents in Tinsley yesterday (Pic: Scott Storey)

Details on where the attacks took place and the nature of them have not yet been released by any of the county’s emergency services, but Sheffield’s District Commander, Chief Superintendent Stuart Barton, of South Yorkshire Police, said there were incidents ‘throughout the night’.

Chief Supt Barton said the attacks were ‘reckless’ and ‘mindless’.

“Last night our officers were extremely busy dealing with incidents across the city," he said.

“Throughout the night, our officers and staff from the ambulance and fire service were attacked with fireworks, restricting the service they could provide to any victims of crime.

“This behaviour is absolutely not acceptable.”

He added: “There were many people who had a great night last night, with some excellent organised events but sadly some people displayed disgraceful actions exhibited by reckless and mindless behaviour.

“We have early patrols out in these areas this morning as reassurance for local residents.”

He said officers were alerted to a number of incidents in Darnall and Tinsley involving large groups of youths, which resulted in one injury.

Chf Supt Barton said: “In Darnall and Tinsley, we dealt with numerous incidents involving large groups of youths who were intent on causing disorder and damage using fireworks.

“This included an attack on a property, vehicles and bins. One person was injured in Tinsley.”

Last Wednesday, when children were celebrating Halloween in Sheffield, police officers were pelted with fireworks, eggs and stones in Burngreave and Firth Park, and firefighters were attacked with fireworks and eggs while they tackled a house blaze in Lifford Street, Tinsley.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.