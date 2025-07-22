Ozzy Osbourne dies aged 76 just weeks after farewell concert

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age of 76, it has been announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Black Sabbath frontman, often hailed as the ‘Prince of Darkness’, passed away surrounded by his family just weeks after his final live performance at Villa Park in Birmingham.

A statement released by his family reads: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.

“He was with his family and surrounded by love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”

Osbourne, who had battled a series of health issues in recent years - including Parkinson’s disease and complications from multiple surgeries - had only recently taken to the stage for a special farewell show titled Back to the Beginning.

The concert saw the heavy metal icon return to his roots, performing alongside fellow original Black Sabbath members in a poignant tribute to the band’s legacy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite being visibly frail and performing seated on a black throne, Ozzy was determined to thank fans for their decades of support, describing the July 5 concert as his final goodbye.

In the months leading up to the performance, he had been undergoing intensive therapy in Los Angeles in an effort to regain mobility and balance.

The singer had also expressed hopes of continuing to record music, telling interviewers he would pursue projects that inspired him.

Ozzy rose to fame in the late 1960s with Black Sabbath, pioneering the sound of heavy metal with his rebellious stage presence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beyond music, he became a household name in the 2000s thanks to reality TV show The Osbournes, which offered a glimpse into the chaos and humour of his family life.

His final public appearance was also marked by a personal celebration, as his youngest daughter Kelly became engaged in front of him and wife Sharon during the farewell concert.

Ozzy’s death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from across the music world and beyond.