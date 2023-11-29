Banning orders prevent someone attending football fixtures and local pre or post-match celebrations.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police has issued a warning after new banning orders handed down bring the total number of fans banned from games to 105 in the county right now.

The banning orders, which total over 32 years, stop fans from attending football fixtures and local pre or post-match celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six Barnsley supporters appeared in court last Monday (November 20) following public order offences earlier in the year.

On May 29, at around 5:45pm, officers attended Church Street following reports of a group of men "involved in disorder" before the Barnsley FC v Bolton Wanderers match.

Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC.

Fans invaded the pitch at Oakwell Stadium after the pitch, with some taking flares.

Sixteen men were identified in the incidents by SYP’s Football Intelligence Unit, half of which were put before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All eight men were given football banning orders, having pleaded guilty to Public Order or Sporting Event offences.

In September, 26-year-old Jake Severn of Dodworth and 35-year-old Scott Seres, of Grimethorpe, were given three-year football banning orders for their involvement in taking flares onto the pitch.

On November 20, 24-year-old Lewis Brettoner of North Athersley; 32-year-old Clark Powers, of Barnsley; 29-year-old Jake Allsop, of Darton, and 27-year-old Ben Brooksbank, of Huddersfield, were all given five-year football banning orders.

Dale Mills, 36, of Kingstone and 25-year-old Ryan Burgess, of Worsbrough Bridge, were given three-year football banning orders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The other eight men who were identified, who avoided court, were given conditional cautions, restorative justice or referred to a youth offenders’ team.

Football Intelligence Inspector Louise Lambert said: "We will not tolerate football crime and related disorder.

"We want football fixtures to be events where families can attend, feel safe and everyone can have an enjoyable time.

"Those who pose a risk to this or use the match and feel good-spirit to commit crime will be put before the courts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Since the beginning of April 2023, we have obtained 25 football banning orders within South Yorkshire.